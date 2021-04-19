Alpina S-Way CM+ Glasses

Alpina's S-Way CM+ sunglasses offer good clarity and peripheral vision in a distinctive design that wraps around pretty comprehensively. They have their foibles and don't suit large faces, but this is a solid pair of sunglasses.

The Alpina S-Way CM+ sunglasses make a real statement. The instant I slipped these on I felt I'd stepped back in time to the days of Mario Cipollini. These shades are (slightly) reminiscent of the wraparound style Cipo sported in the mid-nineties - something that will appeal to many, if not those who embrace the current trend towards oversized, squared frames (Oakley Sutro, anyone?).

The upper frame sits slightly prouder than the bottom (which almost touches my cheeks), promoting good airflow when riding despite the generally close fit. The central dip in the top of the frame can annoy, though – it's in my line of sight.

However, my partner used the S-Ways for a couple of rides and didn't notice it as much, so perhaps these will better suit those with smaller faces.

You can adjust this a little with a pivot in the hinge, bringing the top of the sunglasses upwards by a few millimetres/degrees, but doing so slightly reduces the airflow. I found optimum to be the middle of the three pivot settings.

The lenses are one of the highlights of these sunglasses - the green mirror looks great from the outside, but looking out the acuity is even better (complete with an anti-fog treatment). I've personally always preferred lenses that don't change colour towards the edges, and these are very consistent in tint. It's neutral to cool in palette, and peripheral vision is excellent.

They provide great detail too, and they're good at reducing glare in bright sunlight. When it showers, the hydrophobic coating helps you focus on the road without any annoying build up of water, and it performs well. Alpina claims the ceramic lens is 'break proof' - a bold claim, and while we didn't test them to destruction, they do appear strongly scratch resistant.

The arms are curved to increase grip without squeezing the head, and on both mine and my partner's differently shaped heads, they work with the nose pads to hold the sunglasses firm and secure. The 'Cold Flex' arms, which can be twisted into shape, ensure that custom fit.

One last nice touch is the low-key box, which is easily recyclable brown card with low ink usage, and the simple cleaning-cloth bag included for the shades to live in.

Value

At £85, I reckon the Alpina S-Ways offer reasonable value. Recent competitors include the 30 South Trail RX at £65 and Panda Optics Conquer at £79, though you can easily spend north of £200.

Conclusion

These are good sunglasses at a good price. The Alpina's distinctive design help them stand out from the crowd, while the quality is good and the tweakable fit is effective – though perhaps best for those with smaller faces and heads. The S-Ways won't be everyone's cup of tea for looks, but they're well worth considering on their merits alone.

Verdict

Distinctive sunglasses that perform well, though arguably best suited to smaller faces

