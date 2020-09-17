The Abus StormChaser is an exceptionally comfortable helmet with great ventilation. It's light, offers lots of adjustment, and all pads and straps can be stripped out for washing – in fact, it gives some of Abus' own more expensive helmets a serious run for their money. The lack of MIPS or similar at the price may put some off, though.

The name is somewhat confusing as StormChaser suggests some form of wintry protection, but this helmet is really well vented and actually best suited to summer warmth.

It has most, if not all, the features found on Abus' high-end AirBreaker, including in-mould EPS construction, ActiCage internal reinforcement and the Zoom Ace retention system.

I found the fit excellent and the helmet very comfortable despite minimal padding. The amount of adjustment is enough that it should fit most head shapes. The dial adjuster is easy to find and use, even with gloves on, and the steps are small enough to really fine-tune the fit. You can also adjust the height by almost 4cm, and even the mounting points for the cradle itself can be moved between three options for the most secure, comfortable fit.

Abus has put thought into the need to wash fabrics, as the pads detach easily as one unit and don't rely on Velcro – never ideal if removing and reattaching often. The straps are also fully removable using a click-in system, though there is a risk, when they're out, of losing the small metal bar they work on. Even so, the whole system is smart and a genuine improvement over most helmets.

Instead of joining in a buckle under the ear, the straps are sewn together, which creates noticeably less bulk and is very comfortable. This does mean there is no adjustment, but it never posed a problem for me – the angle and height of the straps around the ears worked perfectly.

The 23 vents (7 in, 16 out) have a noticeable effect, and the cooling is very welcome on warm days. The ventilation seems at least on a par with the more expensive AirBreaker model. Sunglasses fit neatly into the vents and sit securely, too, which is a bonus.

The weight is low, too, at 231g on the road.cc Scales of Truth (Abus claims 220g for the Medium, the same as it claims for the AirBreaker, although we weighed that at 214g).

If you're keen on co-ordination, the StormChaser is available in nine different combinations of colours too.

If there is one negative it's the lack of MIPS or equivalent rotational impact system – certainly there are plenty of options that include it at this price, though generally they'll be a little heavier and hotter.

The MIPS-equipped Giro Syntax, for instance, is 296g with a very similar shape and vent arrangement for £99.99.

That said, the Lazer Z1 MIPS is 261g and £169.99, and for my money (or skull, anyway), the Abus StormChaser is a much more comfortable helmet.

It offers many of the benefits of Abus' own far more expensive options while remaining light, cool and extremely comfortable. Its lack of rotational impact protection may put some off, but as a 'traditional' helmet the StormChaser is both impressive and effective.

Verdict

Incredibly comfortable, light and well-ventilated helmet

