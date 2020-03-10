The Merano Corsa saddle is well made, light and pretty good value compared with other similar saddles. It's also very stiff. Saddle comfort is subjective, and if you like yours minimalist on movement and cushioning, the Corsa could be just the ticket; if you like a bit of flex and cushioning, you probably need to look elsewhere – at least until Merano expands its offerings.

The Corsa is billed as blending a mix of comfort and speed. Its creator and the owner of Merano, Andrew Keith, wanted to create a saddle that was comfortable on long rides, but also fast and light.

With the saddle coming in at a competitive price point of £95 and just 151g, I was intrigued to see if it could live up to the claims. I fitted it to an alloy gravel bike, with a carbon seatpost and 32mm tyres run at 70psi.

The Merano Corsa certainly looks the part and has a quality finish, with carbon rails and a carbon fibre shell with a leather outer fixed to it by adhesive. Under the leather is a thin layer of memory foam, which springs straight back into place if you try to push your finger into it.

The saddle feels well made, the leather showing no signs of wear after 400 miles of use and nothing coming unstuck. The lugs into which the carbon rails are attached are certainly substantial, more so than other carbon saddles I have used, and I had no worries about any aspect of the saddle failing with repeated use.

As the saddle is relatively flat, I found during seated climbing I did not have enough support to push against. For flat riding it was fine, and I was able to move forwards and backwards depending on how aero I wanted to be. I found it good for getting deep in the drops, and this was where I felt I got the most out of it. It feels like it would be best suited for crit racing or time trialling on flatter, well-surfaced roads.

The Corsa is certainly very stiff – stiffer than most saddles I have tried. Despite the central cutout, the central area flexes by just a few millimetres. The foam padding doesn't have much give to it, either; I was able to push the short edge of a ruler into it by approximately 2mm. If I could rate the Merano on a level of stiffness scale, I would say it's a 9 out of 10 for stiffness. It's right up there.

By comparison, I tried pressing the short edge of a ruler into some other common saddle surfaces. I could get a Prologo Nago Evo to dent 7mm into the padding and get the saddle to "flex" or bend 4mm, by leaning my body weight into it.

I could get a Fizik Antares to dent 8mm into the padding, and flex 7mm. And a Planet X Superlight to dent 7mm into the padding and flex 7mm.

If you are looking for a very rigid saddle, stick the Merano Corsa on your shortlist.

Merano rates the Corsa as comfortable for rides of 70 miles or so. Personally, because of how hard and stiff the central area is, I found my sit bones started to ache after about 25 to 30 miles. However, this is my subjective view, and if you like hard and stiff saddles you might get on with it better than I did.

Value

The Merano's £95 price, which includes free shipping to UK customers, is pretty good. The Giant Contact SLR, which also comes with a carbon shell and rails and which we also rated as a stiff saddle, is £129.99 and a little heavier at 188g.

The Syncros Tofino also costs £129.99, features a cutout and a firm ride, as well as a carbon-reinforced shell and carbon rails, and comes in at 184g.

Merano also has a decent and fair returns policy – if you let the company know within three weeks from date of purchase that you intend to return the saddle, it will provide a full refund.

Conclusion

Although I really wanted to like it, I found the Merano Corsa too stiff for the riding I do – mainly commuting during the week, with longer rides of 40-50 miles at the weekend. You might really like a stiff saddle, but I think adding 4-5mm of additional padding, and allowing a little more flex along the central cutout area would improve the comfort. Hopefully, with other products in the works from Merano, we will see future variants on the Corsa that can accommodate that.

Verdict

Well-made saddle from a new brand, though some may find it too stiff and not cushioned enough

