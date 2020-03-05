Bryton Rider 420E GPS computer

The Bryton Rider 420E is a competent and compact GPS computer that packs in a lot of tech for its diminutive size and small price. It has excellent battery life too. My only real criticism is that the underside buttons can be fiddly to use.
With no colour touchscreen, detailed maps or wi-fi, the Bryton might seem a little bit lacking in this day and age. If you want a computer that is simple to set up, use and that works with all of your ancillary devices, though, you won't really be disappointed.
For starters, the 2.3in mono LCD screen looks a bit old school, but it certainly makes the most of its small size. You can set it up to have eight pieces of data for each of the seven pages, and even with the screen fully packed with numbers it is easy to read while cycling.
For riding in the dark, it is also backlit.
When it comes to data fields there are all the usual culprits (77 in total) like time, speed and altitude with maximums and averages for you to study while on the bike or when you get home. You can set up two different bike profiles too.
You also get power meter compatibility, which is a bonus at this price, and – thanks to ANT+ and Bluetooth – you never struggle to get a connection to heart rate monitors, cadence sensors and the like.
While I'm on about connections, the 420E incorporates five different satellite systems – GPS, Glonass, BDS, Galileo and QZSS – which means it should pick up a good reception wherever you are in the world.
In the UK I found it connected very quickly to the satellites, often from inside the house, and never dropped it even when riding under thick tree cover.
You control the Rider 420E using four buttons, two at the bottom and two on the underside.
Once you've flicked through the settings and various things for a few minutes it's pretty intuitive, with most things being controlled by the two bigger buttons at the bottom, the left to scroll through pages or lists, the other confirming the command.
The two little buttons underneath are for turning the unit on/off, turning on the backlight and for stop, pause and back.
You don't really need to use them much when riding, which is a good thing, because when the computer is mounted they are quite tricky to reach, especially in the winter when you have full-finger gloves on.
Navigation
Apart from recording data, the 420E also comes with the ability to give you turn-by-turn navigation when following pre-defined routes that can be created in the Active app (more about that in a minute), uploaded as .gpx files or auto synced from the likes of Strava, Komoot and Ride.
There are no maps as such, so it gives you a sort of breadcrumb trail but with a countdown distance to your next turn, and street names too. I found it worked pretty well when heading out on longer routes, even following byways over Salisbury Plain.
You can add in POI (points of interest) to your routes, too, and the Bryton will show the distance remaining until you get there.
Battery life and charging
Battery life is pretty impressive, with a claimed maximum of 35 hours from Bryton, and in real world conditions just using the data recording modes, I was getting very close to that.
Even using the navigation didn't seem to make too much of a dent in it. The battery also holds its charge well, so you don't need to worry about it going flat if you haven't used it for a couple of weeks.
Charging is via Micro USB, plugging into the underside of the unit. It is covered by a secure fitting rubber cover and I had no issues with rain getting in, even when riding in proper storm like conditions.
Mounting
Bryton supplies the usual plastic twist mount to sit on your bar or stem, but the sizing of the clamp is very similar to that found on Garmins so I used it with an out-front K-Edge mount. There was no defined click when the unit was in position, but it stayed secure even on the rough stuff.
App
As with everything else in life at the moment, there is an app to run alongside Bryton's computers.
It's called Active and from here you can customise screens, and set up smart notifications to the device for when your phone receives an email, call or text.
You can also upload your rides over Bluetooth to your phone and go through all of the data, something that the app shows in lots of detail.
I was using it on a newish Android phone and it worked absolutely fine with no glitches at all. There is also an iOS version.
Value
What about the competition then?
The 420E is competitively priced at £109.99, especially when you consider what you are getting for your money.
The Lezyne Macro Plus GPS computer is a touch cheaper at £100, but Mike really wasn't impressed with the confusing menus, flaky software and the lack of ANT+ to name just a few things.
Garmin offers the Edge 25 for £135 and David was very impressed with it. For the extra money, though, you aren't getting power meter compatibility or any form of navigation.
Conclusion
The Rider 420E is a top-notch unit. It feels well built and is certainly durable – it got dropped a few times just to see how it would cope with a crash and there isn't a single mark on the body or screen.
As far as the software goes, that worked flawlessly too. I haven't had the unit crash on me when out riding, and all the uploads have been taken care of without issue.
Overall, I think the 420E is a great little unit that does many of the tasks found on much more expensive GPS computers.
Verdict
Easy-to-use, compact GPS unit that offers loads of data, durability and basic mapping for not a lot of money
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Solid little unit and comes with IPX7 waterproof rating too.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great at recording data, and the navigation works well too.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Simple to use and loads of data options.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Buttons on the bottom of the unit aren't in the best place for usability.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The extra tenner sounds like a very worthwhile outlay compared to the Lezyne mentioned in the review, and the Bryton brings a lot more functions to the table for less money than the Garmin Edge 25.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Rider 420E might not be the most cutting edge computer out there but it does what it does very well and hasn't let me down once. The buttons can be a bit of a faff to use, but on the whole there is a lot to like here, such as navigation and power meter compatibility.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
