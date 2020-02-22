Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape is easy to fit, seals with a single wrap, and has enough stretch to fit into all of the nooks and crannies. It's cheaper than some of its rivals, too.
I've been running the Muc-Off tape for quite a few months now as part of its Ultimate Tubeless Kit, and it's still doing fine. A quick swap over to some new tyres in for testing and I could see that the tape is still securely stuck to the rim, and no sealant has been leaking out anywhere.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The tape is available in six widths. The roll here is 17mm, which suits rims that are a few years old, manufactured before everything started getting wider. You can also get 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 35mm to cover applications for road, gravel and mountain bikes.
Fitting is easy thanks to the fact that the tape has a little bit of stretch to it, which allows it to follow closely the contours of your rim bed, something that some of the stuff you get with a new set of wheels can't quite manage.
Once installed, the finish is smooth with no wrinkles or anything, and the clear finish means you can see the valve hole easily once you've finished.
Also included in the kit are four seal patches to provide a smooth transition between the start and finish of the tape.
I've used the tape on a couple of different wheel/tyre size combinations, and a single wrap has worked absolutely fine with tyre pressures up to 100psi. This means that if you are using 700C rims you are going to be able to cover three wheels from a single 10m roll.
Price-wise the Muc-Off tape has an RRP of £14.99 which compares well against the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape recently tested, which is £20.99 for a 10m roll, and DT Swiss's tape costs about the same.
On the whole, the Muc-Off tape is up there with the best I've used, and it's a decent price too.
Verdict
One of the better tapes out there when it comes to price, fitting and performance
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says, "The Muc-Off Tubeless Rim tape is made from their own proprietary performance material with a pressure-sensitive adhesive to provide just the right amount stretch whilst maintaining durability and strength needed to create a lasting airtight seal. Semi-transparent material makes locating the valve hole easy. Supplied with 4x Seal Patches. Available in a 10m and 50m workshop roll in 6 widths to suit most Road, CX, Gravel, MTB and Plus-sized rims."
Very simple-to-install tubeless rim tape.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Muc-Off lists:
Length: 10m or 50m roll available
Widths: 17mm, 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 35mm
Four seal patches included
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
It's a fiver less than Schwalbe's.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Seals the rim bed, with decent adhesion to the wheel.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fits very well to any rim shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing to really dislike at all.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For the quality it is priced well, coming in a fiver cheaper than the similarly performing Schwalbe tape.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Muc-Off Tubeless Tape does everything it needs to, but the best thing about it is that it has just the right amount of stretch to allow a really good fit on any rim shape.
Age: 41 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
It's good to hear that it should be possible to get a working set up and I haven't seen the compatibility chart you linked to, so thanks for that....
Wouldn’t it be awful though if the police didn’t warn people and more, or worse, incidents of violence happened.
I have just seen quite a good Co-Op mini artic, cyclist (person) detecting side bars on the trailer, lowered windscreen, with angled binacle/dash...
Monty Hall where are you ?
Cream and white, euwww!
Nasty? Downright dangerous driving! Get them off the road!
What he said. My mini-pump of choice. Solid.
Dealer also gave me the choice of rather than sending bike back to them They would send a replacement brake lever. This could possible benefit...
To be fair, 95% of companies charge as much as people will pay for their products. It is unrealistic to expect bike component manufacturers to act...
I got it, cheers for the catch