Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape

by Stu Kerton
Sat, Feb 22, 2020 09:45
£14.99

One of the better tapes out there when it comes to price, fitting and performance
Loads of width options
Pliable, which makes fitting easy
Weight: 
33g
Contact: 
muc-off.com

Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape is easy to fit, seals with a single wrap, and has enough stretch to fit into all of the nooks and crannies. It's cheaper than some of its rivals, too.

I've been running the Muc-Off tape for quite a few months now as part of its Ultimate Tubeless Kit, and it's still doing fine. A quick swap over to some new tyres in for testing and I could see that the tape is still securely stuck to the rim, and no sealant has been leaking out anywhere.

The tape is available in six widths. The roll here is 17mm, which suits rims that are a few years old, manufactured before everything started getting wider. You can also get 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 35mm to cover applications for road, gravel and mountain bikes.

Fitting is easy thanks to the fact that the tape has a little bit of stretch to it, which allows it to follow closely the contours of your rim bed, something that some of the stuff you get with a new set of wheels can't quite manage.

Once installed, the finish is smooth with no wrinkles or anything, and the clear finish means you can see the valve hole easily once you've finished.

Also included in the kit are four seal patches to provide a smooth transition between the start and finish of the tape.

I've used the tape on a couple of different wheel/tyre size combinations, and a single wrap has worked absolutely fine with tyre pressures up to 100psi. This means that if you are using 700C rims you are going to be able to cover three wheels from a single 10m roll.

Price-wise the Muc-Off tape has an RRP of £14.99 which compares well against the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape recently tested, which is £20.99 for a 10m roll, and DT Swiss's tape costs about the same.

On the whole, the Muc-Off tape is up there with the best I've used, and it's a decent price too.

Verdict

One of the better tapes out there when it comes to price, fitting and performance

Make and model: Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape

Size tested: 17mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Muc-Off says, "The Muc-Off Tubeless Rim tape is made from their own proprietary performance material with a pressure-sensitive adhesive to provide just the right amount stretch whilst maintaining durability and strength needed to create a lasting airtight seal. Semi-transparent material makes locating the valve hole easy. Supplied with 4x Seal Patches. Available in a 10m and 50m workshop roll in 6 widths to suit most Road, CX, Gravel, MTB and Plus-sized rims."

Very simple-to-install tubeless rim tape.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Muc-Off lists:

Length: 10m or 50m roll available

Widths: 17mm, 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 35mm

Four seal patches included

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

It's a fiver less than Schwalbe's.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Seals the rim bed, with decent adhesion to the wheel.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Fits very well to any rim shape.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing to really dislike at all.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

For the quality it is priced well, coming in a fiver cheaper than the similarly performing Schwalbe tape.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The Muc-Off Tubeless Tape does everything it needs to, but the best thing about it is that it has just the right amount of stretch to allow a really good fit on any rim shape.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments