Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape is easy to fit, seals with a single wrap, and has enough stretch to fit into all of the nooks and crannies. It's cheaper than some of its rivals, too.

I've been running the Muc-Off tape for quite a few months now as part of its Ultimate Tubeless Kit, and it's still doing fine. A quick swap over to some new tyres in for testing and I could see that the tape is still securely stuck to the rim, and no sealant has been leaking out anywhere.

The tape is available in six widths. The roll here is 17mm, which suits rims that are a few years old, manufactured before everything started getting wider. You can also get 21mm, 25mm, 28mm, 30mm and 35mm to cover applications for road, gravel and mountain bikes.

Fitting is easy thanks to the fact that the tape has a little bit of stretch to it, which allows it to follow closely the contours of your rim bed, something that some of the stuff you get with a new set of wheels can't quite manage.

Once installed, the finish is smooth with no wrinkles or anything, and the clear finish means you can see the valve hole easily once you've finished.

Also included in the kit are four seal patches to provide a smooth transition between the start and finish of the tape.

I've used the tape on a couple of different wheel/tyre size combinations, and a single wrap has worked absolutely fine with tyre pressures up to 100psi. This means that if you are using 700C rims you are going to be able to cover three wheels from a single 10m roll.

Price-wise the Muc-Off tape has an RRP of £14.99 which compares well against the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape recently tested, which is £20.99 for a 10m roll, and DT Swiss's tape costs about the same.

On the whole, the Muc-Off tape is up there with the best I've used, and it's a decent price too.

Verdict

One of the better tapes out there when it comes to price, fitting and performance

