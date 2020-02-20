"Optimized For Road", as per the tagline on the pump – the Topeak Pocket Rocket weighs in at a measly 109g and is a smidge over 22cm long, meaning it can easily nestle down in a jersey pocket without falling out. Despite its small size it works really well, pumping up a 28mm tyre in around 150 strokes. It's well made too, and looks a much more expensive pump than it is.

When I first saw the Pocket Rocket's rrp, and had a quick hunt on Google, I was genuinely surprised to see it costs less than £20, and can also be had for considerably less. It seems far more premium than its price would suggest – I was expecting it to be more in the £30 to £40 range.

The quality of construction and premium feel are excellent. You can tell a lot of thought has gone into the details, such as the forefinger and thumb-shaped handle ends, the secure turn-and-click locking mechanism to stop it accidentally coming open when mounted on the bracket, and the fact that there are no sharp edges anywhere on the pump.

Although it fits easily in a jersey pocket, the pump comes with a bracket and rubber strap that can be tucked under a bottle cage mount for fixing securely to a bike frame.

Like other Topeak pumps, it works with Presta and Schrader valves. To swap between them you just unscrew the end cap, tap out the adaptor, and reverse the fit, which takes about 20 seconds to do.

To use the pump, simply push the head of the pump over your valve, then lift the locking mechanism which creates a secure grip on the valve, and get pumping. The pump has a one-way action, so only adds air when you push it in. You can tuck your forefinger into the shaped end of the pump head for a steady and smooth pumping action.

I found it took approximately 150 strokes (about 3 minutes' worth) to get a 28mm tyre to the 70psi needed to get me home. It starts getting harder to pump after this point, so you will probably need a breather and a few more minutes if you want to get to 100psi or more. Once at the required hardness, it's then a simple matter of flipping the locking mechanism down and pulling the head of the pump off to release it.

When mounting the pump back on the bike, there is a rubber end cap to stop water and dirt getting in.

Topeak has made sure the Pocket Rocket will not rattle around while mounted on the bike, by enabling the handle to be turned and securely clicked closed, so that it won't create any annoying noises or accidentally extend itself if you hit any bumps in the road.

The only negative thing I noticed was that if I left the head of the pump in the Schrader mode, the dust cap could pop open when not in use. If set it to the Presta mode then the locking mechanism was able to grip on the dust cap and keep it securely in place. This is a really minor downside, though.

Value

The Pocket Rocket is great value for money. I was genuinely surprised at the cost as, judging by the feel and performance, I thought it was going to be significantly more.

Looking at recently tested products in the same price range, it's £3 less than the excellent Birzman Mini Apogee, which is even lighter and smaller than the Topeak if absolute miniaturisation is required.

And it's close to a fiver less than the Pro Bike Tool Mini Pump, another good pump in the same price and weight range, although some issues were found with it getting hot, and with getting up to higher pressures.

Overall, I really liked this pump. It is light, ergonomic, and performs brilliantly with a quality construction, and in use it feels more premium than its price would suggest.

Verdict

One of the best mini-pumps I have used – and great value too

