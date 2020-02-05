The Lezyne Classic Shallow Brass Bell offers a decent sound, seems hardy and simply designed, but it is quite large on the bars compared to others.
I spend a lot of time cycling in London, and while a bell out on a country road might not be that important, where I ride to work it is essential unless you want to lose your voice before you even get to the office.
I tested this Shallow bell at the same time as I was testing Lezyne's Classic Brass Bell, so I rode around with two bells looking like an idiot – but was twice as likely to be noticed (and probably laughed at).
As well as a difference in size and shape there is a difference in tone, with the shallow bell having a slightly higher pitch, though still enough oomph to cut through all but the loudest background noise.
It's a simple design with a solid metal mount and stem with the bell attached to the top and a central spacer with a spring and hammer on it – flick the end of the hammer to throw it into the bell and create the ding. It's very simple with only one moving part, and it works surprisingly well. One of the most pleasing features is that the required travel distance of the hammer is far enough that it doesn't accidentally ding when riding over rough ground, but is close enough that it's easy to make it ring.
The bell attaches to your bar with a rubber band that hooks either side of the mount. This holds it in place well, helped by a rubber strip at the base of the mount that also prevents it from scratching the bar.
The shape does mean that it takes up more space on the bar than others I've used, and I did sometimes accidentally catch it when shifting my hands after checking my computer or adjusting a light. Not too frequently, but more than with other smaller or more rounded bells.
At 27g it's light, so if you ever feel the need to ride up the side of a mountain with a bell on your bar, you wouldn't really notice it.
At £13, it's the same price as its classic brass bell compatriot. The Knog Oi Classic bell comes in lighter at 25g and £3 more expensive, but you can pay more – the Knog Oi Luxe is £34.99 and the Spurcycle is £49.99.
Overall, it's a good bell, its sound cuts through all but the loudest noises, it sits well on the bar, and it's likely to last a long time. The only slight downside is that it takes up more room on the bar than some and its shape means you can catch your hand on it occasionally.
Verdict
Good quality, loud enough bell with a simple design, but not as compact as others
Make and model: Lezyne Classic Shallow Brass Bell
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
A simple bell that rings loudly and sits well on handlebars.
Lezyne says, "Modern, unique low-profile design made from high-polished brass, mounted to a machined aluminum base."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lezyne lists:
- The brass striker politely and effectively alerts others with a sharp, definitively loud ring.
- A simple O-ring attaches the bell to a variety of tube sizes and shapes, elegantly complementing all styles of bikes.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made, it's a simple design and with solid metal components used throughout.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does everything it needs to, sits well on the bar, and rings loud enough for the majority of situations.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Early days, but solid and well-manufactured components suggest it'll last a long time.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's the same price as the Lezyne Classic, neither hugely expensive nor amazingly cheap; it's not as innovative as the Knog Oi, which is £3 more expensive, but simplicity is one of the Lezyne's most appealing features.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well; the sound cuts through most background noises, the bell was easy to fit and stayed securely on the bar.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
That the hammer is far enough away from the bell to not sing and near enough to still operate easily.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Though I like the look, its size/shape is a bit of a disadvantage.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good bell that has a simple but solid design and cuts through all but the loudest background noise.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,