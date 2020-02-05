The Lezyne Classic Shallow Brass Bell offers a decent sound, seems hardy and simply designed, but it is quite large on the bars compared to others.

I spend a lot of time cycling in London, and while a bell out on a country road might not be that important, where I ride to work it is essential unless you want to lose your voice before you even get to the office.

I tested this Shallow bell at the same time as I was testing Lezyne's Classic Brass Bell, so I rode around with two bells looking like an idiot – but was twice as likely to be noticed (and probably laughed at).

As well as a difference in size and shape there is a difference in tone, with the shallow bell having a slightly higher pitch, though still enough oomph to cut through all but the loudest background noise.

It's a simple design with a solid metal mount and stem with the bell attached to the top and a central spacer with a spring and hammer on it – flick the end of the hammer to throw it into the bell and create the ding. It's very simple with only one moving part, and it works surprisingly well. One of the most pleasing features is that the required travel distance of the hammer is far enough that it doesn't accidentally ding when riding over rough ground, but is close enough that it's easy to make it ring.

The bell attaches to your bar with a rubber band that hooks either side of the mount. This holds it in place well, helped by a rubber strip at the base of the mount that also prevents it from scratching the bar.

The shape does mean that it takes up more space on the bar than others I've used, and I did sometimes accidentally catch it when shifting my hands after checking my computer or adjusting a light. Not too frequently, but more than with other smaller or more rounded bells.

At 27g it's light, so if you ever feel the need to ride up the side of a mountain with a bell on your bar, you wouldn't really notice it.

At £13, it's the same price as its classic brass bell compatriot. The Knog Oi Classic bell comes in lighter at 25g and £3 more expensive, but you can pay more – the Knog Oi Luxe is £34.99 and the Spurcycle is £49.99.

Overall, it's a good bell, its sound cuts through all but the loudest noises, it sits well on the bar, and it's likely to last a long time. The only slight downside is that it takes up more room on the bar than some and its shape means you can catch your hand on it occasionally.

Verdict

Good quality, loud enough bell with a simple design, but not as compact as others

