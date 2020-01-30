Lezyne Classic Brass Bell

Lezyne's Classic Brass Bell looks lovely and rings loudly enough to get the attention of most, though it could be a little clearer.

Bike bells no longer need to be the size of a wagon wheel to be effective, like something you'd see on a Raleigh Chopper, and they don't need to break the bank either. This Lezyne bell is a case in point. It is a simple design that works well – a base with two hooks for a rubber band to hold it to the bar, and a spring attached to the hammer that, when flicked, hits the dome to ding – and comes in at a decent price.

In terms of ring it isn't the loudest – I've been using the Spurcycle and Knog Oi for the past couple of years and both are louder – but it will do the job in most situations. My commute home takes me past the Den and the only time it had any issues cutting through was when I had to warn a group of Millwall supporters that I was behind them. In that situation, in hindsight, perhaps it was a good thing they couldn't all hear me.

Using it is easy enough and it's difficult to get the 'thud' you sometimes can from cheaper bells. It's also difficult to accidentally set it off when going over rough ground or if you accidentally touch it, given the roughly 3mm of required travel by the hammer to ring it.

Attaching it to the handlebar is done with a rubber band that hooks on either side of the mount. On the underside of the mount is a small rubber patch which stops it scratching your bar and also prevents it from moving. The bell measures 3cm in diameter, so doesn't take up much space and can easily be shifted to face forwards rather than upwards if required.

With an rrp of £13, it isn't going to break the bank, but equally isn't the cheapest you can get. The SystemEX Bell is less than half the price at £5.99, though it doesn't produce the same kind of volume. Or you can spend a lot more on high-end bells like the Knog Oi Luxe (£34.99) or Spurcycle (£49.99). It's considerably lighter than either of those, though – the Knog is 47g and the Spurcycle 45g, although they are louder and more complex.

Overall, I was impressed with this little bell. It doesn't cost much, sits neatly on the handlebar, and although it's not the loudest it does what's required in most situations.

Verdict

A simple but effective bell that's loud enough for the majority of situations

