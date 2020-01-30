Lezyne Classic Brass Bell

Lezyne's Classic Brass Bell looks lovely and rings loudly enough to get the attention of most, though it could be a little clearer.
Bike bells no longer need to be the size of a wagon wheel to be effective, like something you'd see on a Raleigh Chopper, and they don't need to break the bank either. This Lezyne bell is a case in point. It is a simple design that works well – a base with two hooks for a rubber band to hold it to the bar, and a spring attached to the hammer that, when flicked, hits the dome to ding – and comes in at a decent price.
> Find your nearest dealer here
In terms of ring it isn't the loudest – I've been using the Spurcycle and Knog Oi for the past couple of years and both are louder – but it will do the job in most situations. My commute home takes me past the Den and the only time it had any issues cutting through was when I had to warn a group of Millwall supporters that I was behind them. In that situation, in hindsight, perhaps it was a good thing they couldn't all hear me.
Using it is easy enough and it's difficult to get the 'thud' you sometimes can from cheaper bells. It's also difficult to accidentally set it off when going over rough ground or if you accidentally touch it, given the roughly 3mm of required travel by the hammer to ring it.
Attaching it to the handlebar is done with a rubber band that hooks on either side of the mount. On the underside of the mount is a small rubber patch which stops it scratching your bar and also prevents it from moving. The bell measures 3cm in diameter, so doesn't take up much space and can easily be shifted to face forwards rather than upwards if required.
With an rrp of £13, it isn't going to break the bank, but equally isn't the cheapest you can get. The SystemEX Bell is less than half the price at £5.99, though it doesn't produce the same kind of volume. Or you can spend a lot more on high-end bells like the Knog Oi Luxe (£34.99) or Spurcycle (£49.99). It's considerably lighter than either of those, though – the Knog is 47g and the Spurcycle 45g, although they are louder and more complex.
Buyer’s Guide: Ding dong! 12 bells to help you be heard
Overall, I was impressed with this little bell. It doesn't cost much, sits neatly on the handlebar, and although it's not the loudest it does what's required in most situations.
Verdict
A simple but effective bell that's loud enough for the majority of situations
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lezyne Classic Brass Bell
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne describes it thus: "Compact, classic shape constructed from modern, high quality materials."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lezyne lists:
- Made from high-polished brass
- Mounted to a machined aluminum base
- The small brass striker provides a sharp, impressively loud ring when flicked, warning others of your presence
- A simple O-ring attaches the bell to a variety of tube sizes and shapes while integrating cleanly with any bicycle
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems well made – the materials used seem robust.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very good in all but the noisiest situations.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Not a huge amount to go wrong here...
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
You can get cheaper but not as effective, and more expensive but more effective...
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Loud enough for most situations, small enough to not get in the way, easy to use.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its simplicity – it basically has three elements, so not a lot to go wrong, and still effective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not as loud as some.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Its rrp of £13 isn't going to break the bank, but it isn't the cheapest you can get. The SystemEX Bell is less than half the price at £5.99, though it doesn't produce the same kind of volume. You can spend a lot more on a high-end bell like the Knog Oi Luxe (£34.99) or Spurcycle (£49.99).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A simple, solid bell that's more than loud enough for all but the most extreme situations.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,