As its name suggests, the Topeak Mini Dual DX pump has a dual pumping action which makes it more efficient than standard designs, but it does tend to be jerky in use, and I'm not a fan of the hard-plastic handles.
The Mini Dual DX works with both directions of the barrel movement, making it quicker than most at inflating your tyre. On most pumps you normally get a rest as you extend the barrel ready to push air back into the tube or tyre, but here the Topeak is forcing air in during both directions of the stroke.
To get 50psi into a 25mm tyre required 85 strokes (or 170 if you count both directions, which you wouldn't do on a standard pump), although I really started to notice it in my arms, and because you are pumping the tyre up on the back stroke it gives you a kind of jerky motion that meant I could never get into a decent rhythm.
The uncomfortable dimples on the 'dual density polymer' handles don't really help, either.
For attaching it to the valve, the Topeak has a SmartHead that'll fit to both Presta and Schrader valves without having to change any parts, which could be handy if you ride various bikes with different tube types.
It's a pretty secure fit, with a little thumb lock to keep everything in situ. The only time any air escaped from the head was when the pressure increased (I gave up at about 85psi) and the pump became more jerky in its action – you have to concentrate on keeping things as smooth as possible.
The Topeak is rated to 120psi but there was no way I was achieving that without spending at least a year in the gym.
For a mini pump, the Mini Dual DX is quite a bulky thing and isn't something you are going to be chucking in a rear pocket. It does come with a bottle cage side mount but even that leaves it sticking out a fair bit. I'd say it's best suited to a rucksack or some kind of frame bag.
At least the price is pretty good, at £19.99.
It's cheaper than the Pro Bike Tool Mini, which costs £24.99, and is much more efficient when it comes to getting the air in.
It is up against it when it comes to the Birzman Mini Apogee, though, for just three quid more. Mike really rated it for its ease of use, especially the way it held onto the valve.
Overall, I'd say the Topeak makes sense if you just want to get air into your tyre as fast as you can, but you'll need to hone your pumping action and you might find the handles uncomfortable.
Verdict
The dual action is efficient but also makes for less-than-smooth pumping
Make and model: Topeak Mini Dual DX pump
Size tested: 23.1x4.7x3.2cm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says, "SmartHead™ works with Presta and Schrader valves without swapping parts. Dual action doubles volume with each stroke."
The dual action is a clever design but it makes the pump harder to use at higher pressures.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Topeak:
ADDED FEATURES: Dual Action pumping head
Includes side mount bracket (Art No. TMD-2C)
BARREL: Aluminum
CAPACITY: 120 psi / 8 bar
HANDLE: Dual density polymer
HEAD SmartHead™
Fits Presta / Schrader valves
SIZE: 23.1 x 4.7 x 3.2 cm / 9.1' x 1.9' x 1.3'
THUMB LOCK: Aluminum
VOLUME PER STROKE: 61 cc
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The dual action barrel is efficient but makes for a choppy pump movement.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Gets the tyre pumped up quickly.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Uncomfortable grips.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
All told it isn't a bad price, undercutting most of the pumps we've tested recently by a good few quid, although some of them – like the Birzman mentioned in the review – are worth paying the extra for.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe, if all they cared about was getting air in as fast as possible.
Use this box to explain your overall score
You can't fault its air transfer capabilities, but I just found it uncomfortable to use and it doesn't have the easiest pumping action.
