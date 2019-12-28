Pearl Izumi X-Alp Flow shoes

Pearl Izumi's X-Alp Flow is a great option for people who want a shoe that offers all-day on and off-bike performance with really good grip on pinned pedals. While it doesn't offer quite as much cushioning as some rivals, as a practical bit of kit it's an excellent compromise.

Pros: Good grip on and off bike, sensible comfort levels, nice solid pedalling performance

Good grip on and off bike, sensible comfort levels, nice solid pedalling performance Cons: Upper vent holes let in water

I tested Giro's Jacket II flat shoes recently and the overwhelming sensation while wearing them was of cushion-like comfort. The Pearl Izumi's X-Alp Flows tested here are to all intents and purposes aimed at the same market but they're not quite as prodigiously plush. In truth, there was something a little disconcerting about feeling like I was pushing the pedals in my slippers, and while the X-Alp Flows are more than comfy enough, they also feel like they're ready to do a job.

Build is very straightforward with a minimal, almost seamless lightweight synthetic upper with lace closure. At the sole, there's a mixture of rubber tread designs – siped, soft and sticky in the middle for pedalling, deeper treads at the toe and heel for walking – which combine with an EVA midsole for performance. Rounding out the spec is a lace lock to keep anything from flapping about into the drivetrain.

So far, so standard, but the X-Alp Flow does have one slight quirk that initially strikes you upon wearing. The footbed seems to have a smooth raised ridge roughly slap bang in the middle of it. It's far too central to be an arch support, and it feels a little strange when you first slip the shoes on. Within a few seconds, though, you quickly forget about it and it certainly has no negative effects either on or off the bike.

Performance

Obviously, the contact between flat shoe and pedal isn't quite as secure feeling as being clipped in, but if you've never tried flat shoes with pinned pedals, you might be surprised at how effective it is. Using fairly modestly pinned metal Wellgo pedals, thanks to the grippy central rubber I didn't suffer any pedal slip, even on damp days.

It's worth bearing in mind that, rather than the rough and tumble of off-roading, I tested these shoes purely with commuting or leisure riding in mind. In these more sedate conditions, grip on pinned pedals is very good. And while this is obviously a cycling shoe test, off-bike traction in most day-to-day situations is better than the Giros. I've happily worn my X-Alp Flows every day, whether I've been riding or not.

In fact, all-round practical performance is where the X-Alp Flows excel. As well as secure contact with the pedals, the EVA midsole offers good stiffness for effective pedalling with useful levels of feel, too.

With vents on the synthetic upper, the X-Alps are sufficiently breathable, although the little holes that facilitate this can become a rain hazard and water will sneak in. It's not too bad, though, and I far prefer this setup with an otherwise impermeable upper than totally non-rainproof breathable material, where you tend to get very, very wet feet rather just a few drops.

Value

For leisure riders and commuters who want a more direct relationship with their pedals, there's the SPD-compatible Fizik Terra Ergolace X2 for £119.99 or Giro's Gauge shoes at £79.99 (review to come). But the most obvious rival product to the X-Alp Flow that I've tested is Giro's Jacket II, mentioned above, which has a very similar build, style, purpose and, at £89.99, identical price.

There's also the £84.99 Giro Rumble VR, which is a similarly styled albeit clip-in shoe for dry days. Shimano's GR5 is a comparable shoe for £80 or there's the GR7 for £99.99. FiveTen also makes all sorts of similar shoes but probably its most similar model – the Freerider shoe – starts at £84.95. This all tells us that the X-Alp Flows are in the right kind of price band.

Conclusion

While I was blown away by the comfort levels of the Giro Jacket IIs when I tested them, I have to say these Pearl Izumi X-Alp Flows seem to offer just slightly better levels of practical performance. Their grip levels are superb and they seem equally capable whether on or off the bike. That said, with such good pedalling feel and usability, these aren't just a jack of all trades – first and foremost, they're great flat cycling shoes.

Verdict

Great flat shoes with good grip on or off bike, yet also offer very decent pedalling performance

