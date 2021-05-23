Cycling UK want to get as many people as possible 'riding and celebrating' cycling by taking part in the World's Biggest Bike Ride.

The event has received support from former pro rider turned commentator Matt Stephens as well as children's TV presenter Timmy Mallett.

On Sunday 30 May, Cycling UK and Evans Cycles, are urging everyone to take part in the 'World’s Biggest Bike Ride' to mark the start of Bike Week.

To be part of it, all you have to do is pledge to ride here and then get out on your bike, either solo or in a group and share your ride on social media with the hashtags #WBBR2021 and #BikeWeekUK.

"It's good for you, your kids, your granny, your community." - Dr Katie Walter Cycling is an all-age activity that keeps us fit and boosts our wellbeing. Share your #7DaysOfCycling rides from 30 May to 5 June to showcase the benefits this Bike Week: https://t.co/Qz0m1cU7q4 pic.twitter.com/FY6K2LfLjD — Cycling UK (@WeAreCyclingUK) May 22, 2021

2021 also marks the centenary year of Evans Cycles.

In order to mark 100 years on the UK high street, the bike retailer is attempting to recreate cycling's modal share during its heyday of 1949: estimated at 37 per cent (more than that in the Netherlands today).

Evans Cycles is wants all those taking part in the event in the London area to cycle over Blackfriars Bridge between 11am and 1pm. A video camera will count passing riders and traffic.

All those who ride through will also be treated to a free barista coffee and a birthday cupcake at its pop-up on the south side of the bridge.

Nextbike, is also offering discounted monthly memberships and free 60-minute vouchers to those who pledge to ride, so even if you don't own a bike you can still take part.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: "We estimate that one in three people in the UK either owns or has access to a bike – that’s about 25 million people.

"We want as many of them as possible to pledge to ride on one amazing day to show what cycling can do for all of us.”

Timmy Mallett, children’s TV star and a keen cyclist and artist, is no stranger to big bike rides

He said:“I cycled alone from home 2,750 miles on the Camino de Santiago, as described in my new book, Utterly Brilliant! My Life’s Journey.

"I am inspired by my brother Martin, who, with Down’s syndrome and language and learning difficulties, always knew how to make the most of every day."

Matt Stephens, cycling commentator and former racer, added: "It doesn't matter who you are, how old you are or how fit you are, riding a bike is a great way to get active, get outdoors and feel amazing. I hope as many people as possible, all across the nation, will join me in logging their rides and getting Bike Week off to a flying start."