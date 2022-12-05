WIN! £500 worth of Nalini clothing bundles including jackets, gilets and gloves with top prize worth £270!

Winter has taken hold and the colder weather is finally here... but fear not, because we've partnered with OCCHIO.CC, the new UK distributor behind the famous Nalini cycling clothing brand, to keep you warm this winter!

In total there is £500 worth of the latest Nalini winter cycling clothing to be won by our Uk readers*, with the top prize alone worth £270. There will be three lucky winners with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd. To enter, all you have to do is fill out the entry form below!

Nalini have supplied kit to pro teams for over 50 years; in fact, there has been a whopping 376 Grand Tour stage wins and 21 Grand Tour overall victories with riders wearing Nalini clothing. Continuous testing with pro cyclists means they know more than a thing or two about making winter clothing to keep you dry and warm!

The lucky winners will get their hands on some of the very best winter riding clothing, and there are men’s and women’s specific prizes depending on who wins. Before you scroll down to enter, here's a bit of info about the prizes...

1st Prize - Jacket and Gilet package

Prizes for first place are a jacket and gilet bundle worth up to £270!

If the lucky winner is male, you can get your hands on Nalini's new WR Man Jacket (£160) and Gilet (£110) in pine green.

For a female winner, it's Nalini's new WR Lady Jacket (£150) and Gilet (£110) in lime citrus.

These jackets and gilets are windproof and highly water repellent, made of a three-layer fabric with WR treatment, perfect for the cold and wet weather.

The superb lightness (90 gr/m²) allows either the jacket or gilet to be easily rolled up and carried in a back pocket.

Other features include reflective logos front and back and three pockets on both the jacket and gilet!

2nd Prize - New Road Jacket

The second place winners will ride in Nalini's New Road Jacket worth up to £145.

The men's New Road Jacket and women's New Road Jacket will be in Octanium Blue, or Army Green for the men's only.

This jacket combines wind and water protection with superior breathability and comfort.

This is a highly capable and versatile jacket in poor weather conditions thanks to its 3-layer fabric with membrane and DWR treatment. There are plenty of other technical features to make this your first choice winter jacket, come rain or shine.

3rd Prize - Unisex B0W Exagon Glove and Unisex Winter Logo Cap package

The 3rd place winner will still get a great prize worth £85 to keep warm and comfortable this winter with the unisex B0W Exagon Glove and Winter Logo Cap bundle.

The Exagon Glove is a slim-fit winter glove made of Thermosport W.R. high-frequency weld fabric, ideal for cold and damp (but non-extreme cold) weather conditions, with water resistance and breathability.

The Cap is a lovely warm fleeced piece with a flip visor in Roubaix fabric with drop down side panels to keep your ears warm. These little touches from Nalini go to making your winter rides fun and not a chore!

So, those are the great prizes from Nalini: three bundles, three chances to win.

All you need to do is fill out the entry form below. Before we forget, this competition is only open to readers in the UK and entries will close at noon on December 19th at which point three lucky winners will be selected at random. Very best of luck to all!

*UK entries only