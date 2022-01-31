Win! £500 of ArmaUrto cycling apparel... pick ANYTHING you like from the range!

The big road.cc competitions keep on coming, and this time we've got a huge £500 prize package from protective road cycling apparel specialists ArmaUrto to give away... that's right, our lucky winner will be able to let loose on the ArmaUrto website and pick up £500 worth of kit of their choosing!

If you're not aware of ArmaUrto, they're a UK-based brand and, as we've already mentioned, started in 2005 by producing protective road cycling apparel for all types of cyclists. Here's how ArmaUrto themselves put it:

ArmaUrto make an innovative range of protective cycle wear. Unique, the first of its kind globally. Our purpose is simple and focused: Make the best protective kit to help you ride safer with more confidence on every ride.

Since their early days ArmaUrto have gone onto greater things, supplying world record-breaking cyclist Josh Quigley with kit for his latest round-the-world trip and also bagging a very solid 8/10 road.cc review for the Impact Pro Base Layer Elite.

So, what makes the ARMA tech so special?

ARMA is a relatively new energy-absorbing material, designed to alter the way we think about protecting the human body from impact and injury. Ultra-slim ARMA impact protection pads are positioned in the critical areas of the garments including the hip, shoulder and elbow, to offer EN1621-1 approved impact and coverage protection.

You can find out more about ARMA here.

Now you're all swatted up on what ArmaUrto are all about, let's have a look at some of the gear you could win! You can spend the £500 however you'd like, but here we've picked out some highlights from the range...

Available in men's or women's versions, the Pro-Flect Essential jacket is designed to be resilient against rain and wind and keep you riding comfortably throughout the harshest weather. Whether you’re a committed commuter or weekend warrior, the Pro-Flect’s advanced technical waterproof and windproof layers, high collar, elastic waist and dropped tail should keep you both dry and warm throughout your ride whilst its high level of breathability reduces moisture buildup.

It also has reflective features and at 4mm thick at its maximum, is rated to EN1621-1 motorcycle standard. The Italian-made jacket is available in either in fluoro yellow or black.

Again available in men's or women's cuts (there is also the women's waist shorts if you prefer them without the straps) ArmaUrto's cycling shorts are ideal is you're looking to make road rash a thing of the past. Over to ArmaUrto to explain more:

The culmination of 5 years’ worth of research and development, the VIPAR Bib Shorts are our flagship bibs capable of conquering the club ride or commute; or performing in the pro peloton, all the while offering a unique level of superior protection, even at high speed. Visibility, Impact Protection, Abrasion Reduction. VIPAR Bib Shorts feature ARMA impact protection pads at the hip, capable of safely dissipating up to 80% of impact energy, combined with industry leading engineered hexagonal abrasion-reduction fabric, designed to reduce friction damage and increase durability in the most common impact areas. Lightweight and breathable, utilising high-quality Italian 220gsm Lycra for a luxurious feel and unrestricted movement, and coupled with a premium Dolomiti chamois pad for a high-performance and comfortable ride no matter the surface or distance.

It’s all about that Base! ArmaUrto's Impact Pro Base layer has got better with the introduction of the AERO version.

Working with pro teams including Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, ArmaUrto have honed this garment to a tee. It incorporates light and flexible ARMA active polymer padding at both the elbow and shoulder, and is fast-wicking for use in a variety of weather conditions. It proved to be just the thing Josh Quigley needed to finish his round-the-world challenge, wearing ArmaUrto’s base layer to add a level of reassurance, comfort and protection on his epic journey.

This feature-packed jacket is designed in Britain and made in Italy, offering "unparalleled quality and performance detailing" according to ArmaUrto.

Waterproof and windproof, the Pro-Flect features taped seams, a waterproof zip and low tail flap incorporating a silicone gripper to keep cold air and bad weather out. Three generous rear pockets plus a zipped fourth pocket will easily stash all your essential stuff.

Of course ARMA tech features throughout the jacket, and there is highly reflective materials covering the shoulder and elbow pads. A balanced performance/club cut reduces flapping whilst leaving ample space to layer up for deep-winter riding.

So, there you have it, that's a small selection of ArmaUrto protective kit that could cushion the blow if you have a crash or fall. It's completely up to you what you choose, so after you've filled out the form below be sure to check out the ArmaUrto website and start dreaming of what you will spend your £500 on.

