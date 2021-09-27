Win! Five sets of Knog Blinder lights worth £154.95 per prize up for grabs in our latest huge competition!

Wow, where did summer go? We're now moving towards proper autumnal weather and darker nights are upon us, so it's time to make sure you have all your kit and equipment ready for night riding... and we might be able to help courtesy of our friends at Knog and their UK distributor Silverfish, with five sets of fantastic Knog lights up for grabs!

Knog are offering each winner a Knog Blinder Road 600 Lumen from light worth £79.99, plus a Knog Blinder Skull rear light worth £39.99. You also get a Knog Plus twinpack worth £34.99 thrown in, meaning the individual prize value is £154.97 and the total prize pot is worth £774.85! So, without further ado let's take a look at each of these illuminating prizes...

Knog Blinder Road 600 Lumen front light

We've not reviewed this 600 lumen version yet, but reviewing the 400 lumen version, James Hunt had only good things to say, adding that it was bright enough for country lanes: "Its low bulk, light weight and yet powerful output make it perfect for commuting and shorter unlit lane rides," he added. You can read the full review here.

Knog say: "The performance light for the ultimate road cyclist, packing 600 lumens of light and using two of the latest high-intensity LUMILEDS LEDS ensures roads and paths are flooded with light, no matter where you ride. With incredible power/weight ratio and dual + constant flash modes, you won't find another light like this"

Spec highlights

Modes: Narrow Beam / Wide Beam / Dual Beam / Flash

Weight: 95g

USB chargeable

100% waterproof

You can check out all the features and full spec of the Blinder Road 600 here

Knog Blinder Skull Rear Light

First launched in 2012, the Blinder is part of the instant classic line of Knog lights, and the latest version has some clever tricks, such as some distinctly unusual LED light patterns. It's still 100% waterproof, USB-rechargeable and has the simple multi-fit attachment clip. You can expect run time to be between 2.5- 6 hours depending on which setting you use according to Knog, and most importantly you get that unique Skull flash pattern with 9 flash modes. Completely mad, totally Knog!

Spec highlights

x4 Unique graphic flash patterns

x8 modes: Steady, Fast Flash, Organic Flash 1, Organic Flash 2, Eco-flash

100% Waterproof

34 grams

You can check out all the features and full spec of the Blinder Skull rear light here

Last but not least, it's the Knog Plus Twinpack

We reviewed the Knog Plus rear light and really liked it back in Dec 2020, with Nic giving it a well-deserved 9/10. Nic summed up the Plus as "an impressively simple light that weighs almost nothing, yet at 20 lumens is bright enough for a useful visibility boost." You can read his full review here.

Spec highlights

Light Output - 40 lumens (Front) / 20 Lumens (Rear)

Dimensions - 14 x 66 x 18mm

Weight - 12g

You can check out all the features and full spec of this twin pack here

So there you have it, Knog front and rear Blinders, plus a set of Knog Plus lights to keep in your bag or jacket for those just in case moments. If you want to be in with a chance to win one of the five sets of Knog lights, just scroll down and fill out the entry form. Very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here!