Win! FIVE sets of Michelin Power Cup TLR pro road tyres + Peaty's Holeshot sealant worth £157.97 each must be won!

Thanks to our pals at Silverfish, a quintet of winners will be spinning into spring with some of the best road tubeless tyres around, plus sealant to keep them inflated. There are nearly £800 worth of prizes to be won, best of luck!
by roadcc staff
Tue, Apr 02, 2024 16:16
0

It's been a long soggy winter, but spring is in sight and it's almost time to switch to some slippier tyres for the warmer months... and thanks to our friends at Silverfish, you might not need to buy them if you're one of our lucky winners!

That's right, five UK-based* cyclists will be receiving a pair of elite-level Michelin Power Cup TLR 28mm road tyres plus some Peaty's Holeshot sealant, simply by filling out the entry form at the bottom of this page before noon on the 22nd April 2024. 

Silverfish Competition - April 2024 - 4.jpg

Michelin's Power Cup TLR tyres usually need little introduction, but for those who aren't aware: these are top-end tubeless road racing tyres as used by the pros, with World Tour team Cofidis relying on the Power Cup for super fast, all-round performance on the road. 

Michelin certainly did their homework in the development of their flagship road tubeless tyre, sending them off for rigorous independent testing with tyre and engineering experts Wheel Energy. The results were that the Power Cup came out fastest with the lowest rolling resistance against the Continental GP 5000, Schwalbe Pro ONE and Vittoria Graphene 2.0 Corsa, and was also shown to have excellent grip and puncture resistance. 

If that wasn't enough to convince you, these tyres also got a stunning 9/10 review on road.cc last year, bagging a road.cc Recommends award in the process! Our reviewer said they were "fast, grippy, and appear to be impressively puncture resistant too," the holy trinity of attributes that any of us will be looking for in a road tyre. 

Silverfish Competition - April 2024 - 5.jpg

Here is the headline info and specification for the Michelin Power Cup TLR:

Rolling resistance Michelin Tubeless Ready technology. Speed and efficiency inspired by Moto GP technology.
Durability Light and reliable thanks to the Michelin Tubeless Shield technology and the 4x120 TPI casing.
Grip Efficient handling and stability in both wet and dry conditions thanks to the Michelin Gum-X compound.
Specifications
Type: Clincher
Weight: 260g (25mm)
Widths: 25mm / 28mm / 30mm (28mm tyres will be give to prize winners)
Casing: 4x120 TPI
Colours: Black / Classic sidewall (25mm and 28mm)

Silverfish Competition - April 2024 - 7.jpg

You'll be wanting to pump those tyres up once they're affixed to your wheels, so to keep them inflated we're also throwing in 120ml of Peaty's Holeshot BioFibre tubeless tyre sealant with each prize package. Developed alongside pro mechanics spannering at the highest level, this sealant is packed with biodegradable fibres and sealing particles to give a fast and strong seal. Using the latest fast-acting latex, it's ammonia-free, non-hazardous and lasts up to six months. 

So there you have it. Each individual prize is worth £157.97, and all you have to do to put your name in the hat is fill out the entry form below by noon on the 22nd April 2024. We'll draw the winners at random and contact them to arrange delivery of the prizes after the closing date. Very best of luck folks!

* This competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom only. Entrants who submit a delivery address from a territory outside of the UK will not be eligible to win. 

