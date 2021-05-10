Win! Over £500 worth of Van Rysel clothing, carbon cycling shoes + more from Decathlon must be won in our latest mega comp

Courtesy of our good friends at Decathlon, we're offering one lucky reader the chance to win a full set of cycling gear from Van Rysel , Decathlon's in-house performance road cycling brand. We really do mean a full set too, as you'll get a pair of carbon-soled race shoes, a helmet and sunnies to complete the set!

> Get to grips with Decathlon's road bike range

Worth over £500, you can win either a men's or a women's set, and the winner just needs to let Decathlon know their sizing when contacted. So, if you're the lucky one, what will you get? Let's have a look in more detail...

Van Rysel Road Cycling Endurance Racer Jersey - RRP 49.99

Decathlon are very generously giving you two of these jerseys so you can have a change of jersey. This jersey is light, breathable and close fitting.

Van Rysel Road Cycling Racer Jacket - RRP £59.99

The Racer jacket is designed for high-intensity riding in temperatures between 7°C and 15°C. Ideal for sporty rides and weighing only 340g.

Van Rysel RCR Road Bib Shorts - RRP £59.99

Designed for long rides, these are Decathlon's top of the range bib shorts.

Van Rysel Sleeveless Ultralight Road Racer Base Layer - RRP £19.99

The wide mesh helps regulate your body temperature and ensures quick drying to limit chills from moist clothing. Unique second skin cut.

Van Rysel Carbon Sport Road Cycling Shoes (as worn by Nans Peeters) - RRP £129.99

Created for uncompromising performance thanks to the 100% carbon (Made In Italy) sole that is ventilated and extremely rigid. This shoe was designed with help from pro peloton racers.

Van Rysel Racer Triangle Helmet - RRP £44.99

A comfortable and lightweight helmet with plenty of ventilation.

Van Rysel Road Racer 900 Cycling Socks - RRP £9.99

These socks were successfully worn and tested in 2017 and 2018 by the racers in the B'Twin - AG2R La Mondiale U19 team, so if theyre good enough for them, they should be ok for you!

Van Rysel Road Racer 900 Cycling Gloves - RRP £19.99

These gloves were worn by the pros in the Fdj.com team when B'twin was the team's technical partner and were specifically designed for them.

Van Rysel Road Racer 520 Ultralight Cycling Cap - RRP £9.99

This cycling cap is made from an extremely light synthetic fabric that dries quickly, making it comfortable to wear even in hot weather when you tend to sweat a lot.

Van Rysel Road Racer 900 Photochromic Cycling Glasses - RRP £59.99

Decathlon's engineers designed these glasses with a wide field of vision and interchangeable lenses for use in sunny or cloudy weather.

One lens that adjusts automatically to the ambient brightness, plus a yellow lens to improve contrast in low light conditions. It's the perfect combo! New exclusive permanent anti-fogging coating.

As you'll have gathered by now, when we said complete set we weren't joking! That means there's all the more reason to fill out the form to be in with a chance to claim this stunning prize. We'll be picking a random winner after midday on 24th May when the competiton closes... very best of luck to all!