Wiggle launch pop up cafe where customers pay with 'miles travelled'

Sports retailer Wiggle has opened a pop up cafe where customers can pay for food and drink with 'miles travelled'.

Payments will be 'charged' in the form of miles travelled along a route that covers hiking trails, woodland and even a lake - the more land traversed, the bigger the reward.

Open to the general public for one day only on the 3rd November, the 'Adventurer’s Cafe' will sit on a small island in the middle of a lake.

The lake is in the middle of a deer park in Kent that is not usually accessible to the general public.

The cafe will serve hot drinks as well as cakes and pastries created by Great British Bake off finalist, Steph Blackwell.

Through a bespoke route incorporating the Greensand Way long-distance walk route, taking in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and crossing the 300m high Leith Hill, the cafe will require attendees to hike, trail run, cycle and cross water to get there.

Once at the lake, Wiggle teams will be on hand to provide attendees with their currency card, which will be stamped to validate the miles travelled and used as payment at the cafe.

Wiggle will provide kayaks and paddleboards and a boat will also be available to transport athletes to and from the island.

For anyone that wishes to have their say in the cafe’s final menu, voting is open on Wiggle’s Facebook and Instagram channels now.

Fran Baratta, head of outdoor adventure at Wiggle said: “We can’t wait to welcome new and existing Wiggle customers to the Adventurer’s Cafe next month and show them how brilliant the great outdoors can be in the UK and what is waiting on their doorstep."

Wiggle’s Adventurer’s Cafe will be open to the public from 8am-3pm on Wednesday 3rd November at Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone.

Full details of how to get there can be found here.