Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Welsh rugby star Shane Williams seeks “knob head” who stole his one-off bike

Welsh rugby star Shane Williams seeks “knob head” who stole his one-off bike

Former Wales winger’s wife and children were at home when theft of Agilis-branded bike happened
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Dec 03, 2021 08:17
0

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions rugby union star Shane Williams is appealing for help in finding a “knob head” bike thief who stole his bike.

As well as the one-off black and gold bike pictured above, which carries the name of the Agilis cycling and leisurewear brand he set up earlier this year, the burglar also made off with some Zipp wheels.

> Welsh rugby icon Shane Williams launches new cycling and leisure clothing brand

In a post on Twitter, the 44 year old said: “To the absolutely knob head who decided to steal my bike and wheels today from my home. You are on CCTV and we have your details! I want these items returned immediately or further action will be taken!”

The ex-winger, who holds the record for the most tries scored for Wales, added on Facebook that his wife and children were at home when the theft happened, reports Wales Online.

“Could all my friends please keep an eye out for someone trying to sell my Agilis road bike," he wrote.

“It has been stolen from my home today along with some Zipp wheels!

“There is only one of these bikes in circulation so let’s make it difficult for this t**t to offload it!

“Possessions don’t really matter too much to me it’s just that someone has decided to go into my property whilst I’m away and my family are home has really made my blood boil!

“If anyone has any information I would really appreciate you getting touch Diolch!!”

He added: “Ps There is CCTV and we have an idea of who it could be. If the items are returned immediately no further action will be taken.”

Like many ex-rugby stars, including former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio and his Scotland counterpart Rob Wainwright, Williams has got on his bike in retirement and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

He even set a Guinness World Record earlier this year for visiting the most castles by bike in one week – pedalling 736 miles around Wales to 50 of them, and climbing more than 47,000 feet in the process.

And during lockdown last year, inspired by Geraint Thomas’s fundraising efforts on Zwift, he rode 774 miles on the platform in a week to raise money for the NHS.

> Wales rugby great Shane Williams to ride 800 miles on Zwift for charity

The distance reflected the number of miles he would have ridden in sportives he had entered for 2020 before they were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Shane Williams
Bike thief
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments