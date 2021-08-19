Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Magnus Cort (copyright A.S.O., Fabien Boukla)

Vuelta Stage 6: Magnus Cort wins the stage, Primoz Roglic back in race lead

Fourth career win at Spanish Grand Tour for EF Education-Nippo's Danish rider...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 19, 2021 16:38
0
banner

Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education-Nippo just held off defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma to win Stage 6 of the Vuelta in Cullera this afternoon.

It's the fourth career stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour for the 28-year-old Dane, while Roglic, who is seeking a third consecutive overall win, is back in the race leader's red jersey, 25 seconds ahead of Enric Mas of Movistar.

Full report and reaction to follow.

Vuelta 2021
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments