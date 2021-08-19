Vuelta Stage 6: Magnus Cort wins the stage, Primoz Roglic back in race lead

Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education-Nippo just held off defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo Visma to win Stage 6 of the Vuelta in Cullera this afternoon.

It's the fourth career stage win at the Spanish Grand Tour for the 28-year-old Dane, while Roglic, who is seeking a third consecutive overall win, is back in the race leader's red jersey, 25 seconds ahead of Enric Mas of Movistar.

Full report and reaction to follow.