“Difficult but not impossible” for Vincenzo Nibali to race Giro d’Italia after operation on broken wrist

Trek Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena is hopeful that Vincenzo Nibali will ride next month’s Giro d’Italia following surgery for a fractured wrist sustained in a training crash yesterday, saying it will be a “difficult but not impossible” challenge for the two time champion to take to the start of the race in Turin on 8 May.

In a press release following the 36-year-old Sicilian’s operation in Switzerland, team doctor Emilio Magni said: “Vincenzo has been subjected this early afternoon to surgery for reduction and osteosynthesis of the fracture of the right distal radius with the placement of a metal plate and screws.

“Dr. Ivan Tami, a specialist in hand surgery, confirmed the excellent outcome. The operation took place under loco-regional anaesthesia and lasted one hour. He will spend the night in the clinic, and tomorrow, after dressing, bandage replacement, and drain removal, he will be able to return home.

“Vincenzo will have three days of absolute rest,” the doctor continued. “Then, after physiotherapy evaluation, he will start the path of passive and active physiotherapy with the help of a brace.

“It is difficult now, a few hours after the operation, to make a hypothesis or more precise timing steps. Much will depend on Vincenzo's feeling, as well as on the indications we will receive from the specialists.

“However, we can have hope that he will resume a minimum of physical activity as soon as possible.”

Nibali won the race with Astana in 2013 and 2016, and along with Israel Start-Up Nation’s Chris Froome is the only current rider to have won all three of cycling’s Grand Tours.

He has also won both Italian Monuments, following up victories at Il Lombardia in 2015 and 2017 with a memorable win at Milan-San Remo in 2018.

Guercilena said: “Our greatest wish at the moment is that Vincenzo can enjoy the maximum tranquility. We will do everything possible to guarantee him utmost serenity in the recovery process.

“This is our goal, and this is what I have also said to Vincenzo. Together we will work for a difficult but not impossible challenge: being at the start of the Giro d'Italia.

“We will know day after day with feedback from the physicians and specialists how much this goal will be reachable.

“We won't leave any stone unturned to get it, but now it's senseless to make any predictions.

“Let's stay focused on the present and, as soon as we get close to the start of the Corsa Rosa, we will take a decision together.

“We know how strong Vincenzo is, not only riding the bike but also with his head and character. We will be at his side through the whole process,” he added.