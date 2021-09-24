Video: Rider almost crashes through shop window at World Championships

- News
I put together an immaculate 9070 series Di2 groupset last year, a mix of perfect second hand and some new components, for £795. That's about the...
With disc brakes the wheels will last longer, so how does that help the industry?
They do tend to get sir Chris to contribute to the commentary though. No adverts either...
My thoughts are with the family and friends of Dapper.
Sky were using Bioracer made but not branded team kit ALL through the Rapha sponsored years so they have had a working relationship
Doesn't the bolt win on resolution, rather than lose? It's a smaller screen so despite fewer pixels has a greater resolution in terms of ppi
Just to add to the confusion, I’ve found that Southern/London clubs shout “Oil” instead of “Car”. So it would be “Oil Up/Down”. Not something ever...
Well, there's only one member in my cycling club....
I agree with Bungle_52 - I wouldn't bother reporting that, but I have reported close passes where the driver attempts to not cross the solid white...
Nor me - but I did find the victim blaming bit, and I'm willing to bet the price of a new chainring that'll be the explanation of figures that look...