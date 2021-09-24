Support road.cc

Video: Rider almost crashes through shop window at World Championships

Lucky escape for Fabio Van den Bossche in men’s under-23 race
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Sep 24, 2021 15:14
Here’s a cyclist who might be well advised to invest in a Euromillions ticket this evening with this kind of luck – Belgium’s Fabio Van den Bossche, who almost crashed through a shop window during today’s men’s under-23 road race at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Flanders.

The 21 year old veered sharply to the right – possibly after a touch of wheels – and somehow managed to unclip and dismount as his bike went from under him (and almost into a wheel-bender type stand), holding his hands out to brace himself for an impact with the window that thankfully when it happened was a relatively gentle one.

The incident took place during what has been a crash-strewn start to the 161.1km race from Antwerp to Leuven, with Axel Merckx – presumably dad Eddy is taking the day off from criticising young riders – attributing the falls to a mixture of nervousness and inexperience, according to Sporza.

It’s not the first time Van den Bossche, who is in his second season at the UCI Professional Continental team, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, has caught the attention of the TV cameras this year – back in April, he fulfilled one of the dreams that any Belgian kid who’s ever ridden a bike must have, by getting in the break at the Tour of Flanders.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

