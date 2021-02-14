Support road.cc

Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Van driver knocks cyclist off bike then verbally abuses him

Police keen to speak to Tesco delivery driver who saw inicdent and helped cyclist afterwards
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Feb 14, 2021 13:35
2

A van driver knocked a cyclist from his bike in Hertfordshire then got out of his van and verbally abused the victim, police have said.

The incident happened in Old Road North in Royston at around 11.50am on Friday 5 February, according to Hertfordshire Police.

The victim was a male aged in his fifties, and the motor vehicle involved is described as a white Renault Trafic van.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.

They are especially eager for a Tesco delivery driver who is believed to have seen the incident and who stopped at the scene to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC Zak Watson said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“The van driver honked his horn during the collision so it’s likely to have caught the attention of those around at the time.

“In particular, we believe the incident was witnessed by a Tesco delivery driver who kindly stopped at the scene to assist. This person could have vital information and I urge them to come forward so we can find out more about what happened.

“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important for our investigation.”

He added: “If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email PC Zak Watson quoting crime reference 41/9714/21.”

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling's biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

