Van driver knocks cyclist off bike then verbally abuses him

A van driver knocked a cyclist from his bike in Hertfordshire then got out of his van and verbally abused the victim, police have said.
The incident happened in Old Road North in Royston at around 11.50am on Friday 5 February, according to Hertfordshire Police.
The victim was a male aged in his fifties, and the motor vehicle involved is described as a white Renault Trafic van.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.
They are especially eager for a Tesco delivery driver who is believed to have seen the incident and who stopped at the scene to get in touch.
Investigating officer PC Zak Watson said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
“The van driver honked his horn during the collision so it’s likely to have caught the attention of those around at the time.
“In particular, we believe the incident was witnessed by a Tesco delivery driver who kindly stopped at the scene to assist. This person could have vital information and I urge them to come forward so we can find out more about what happened.
“Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be really important for our investigation.”
He added: “If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email PC Zak Watson quoting crime reference 41/9714/21.”
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
I genuinely hope this is not the case. I could not remain at the scene as the driver was antagonising me and would not get away from me. I did get...
I think we need to ask the important questions here, and not treat this as a trivial issue. was the cyclist wearing hi-vis?
In his defence, I am a fan of the Cyckit saddle packs and have used them for about 5 years. The original is small, which I really like and it...
I think that boat has already set sail
As you have learnt, the solution is simply to apply a small amount of coppaslip to the threads before first use. I've done this on all mine and...
For shortish rides I carry 1 tube and some Park glueless patches, only had to use one once and initially it was fine but failed a week later on a...
These may be of interest to you -...
Drill the head off carefully. Remove the top cap, should allow access to the rest of the bolt. If it isn't seized cutting a simple slot should mean...
I think there's also a common misconception that driving fast and/or aggressively is a measure of driving skill.
But the judge was very critical of the driver and could have imposed a much harsher sentence but chose not to. The judge probably would have been...