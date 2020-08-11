UK universities ranked on cycling – who came out on top?

The University of Edinburgh has been ranked the top university in the UK for cycling, according to research from the student accommodation search engine, Mystudenthalls.com, with the University of Bristol, in second place, and University of Glasgow, third, completing the podium.

A list of the top 25 higher education institutions ranked them on factors including cycling resources such as bike storage and pro-cycling initiatives, the availability of local bike shops and resources for novice cyclists, with points deducted for the prevalence of bike theft and air pollution.

The ranking comes ahead of a new academic year in which more students than ever are expected to shun public transport and use bikes instead not just because of cost and convenience, but also the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Edinburgh’s top spot was achieved through initiatives including discounts in local bike shops, a Bike Buddies system to help new or inexperienced cyclists, bike maintenance courses and the provision of Dr Bike sessions.

Cambridge, perhaps surprisingly given its status as the UK’s leading city for cycling in terms of the proportion of the population who ride – many of whom study or work at its universities – came in sixth, partly dragged down by high rates of bike theft.

Dan Roberts, managing director and founder of Mystudenthalls.com, said: “While the national lockdown proved to be a golden age for cycling, the research highlights that many universities could be doing more to cater to the ever growing student cycling community.

“With many students returning to their studies with a new “blended” style of learning and continued anxiety surrounding the pandemic, cycling is one great way to support student wellbeing and encourage social distancing when travelling from halls to lectures.

“No doubt that universities will be investing into more ways to support students in jumping on their bikes.”

Here is the ranking of the top 25 universities.

1 – University of Edinburgh

2 – University of Bristol

3 – University of Glasgow

4 – University of Manchester

5 – University of Nottingham

6 – University of Cambridge

7 – University of Warwick

8 – University of Southampton

9 – University of Birmingham

10 – University of Oxford

11 – University of Exeter

12 – University of Sheffield

13 – University of Sussex

14 – Lancaster University

15 – King’s College London

16 – Imperial College London

17 – University of York

18 – UCL

19 – Durham University

20 – London School of Economics and Political Science

21 – Queen Mary University of London

22 – University of Leicester

23 – University of Aberdeen

24 – University of Leeds

25 – University of Liverpool

How did the company arrive at the rankings? Well, points were awarded based on the following factors:

Number of pro-cycling campaigns and initiatives listed on University and SU websites

Accessibility and number of bike storage/cycle parking facilities as listed on university websites

Number of clubs and societies for cycling listed on SU websites

Number of nearby bike/bike repair shops within 3 miles

Cycling resources and information listed on universities’ own online channels- graded out of 10 for comprehensiveness and accessibility. This includes info on hiring schemes, bike shops, local laws, etiquette, road signs, locks, and further resources.

Points were deducted for:

Rates of bike thefts and bike crime in the last 12 months (or most relevant data set available)

Air pollution rates of PM2.5 (fine particulate matter) pollution from DEFRA, with points deducted for higher rates.