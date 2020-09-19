Tour de France Stage 20: Tadej Pogacar snatches the yellow jersey after dominating time trial

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates has today put in the ride of his life to snatch the yellow jersey from fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma and will ride into Paris tomorrow, the day before his 22nd birthday, to become the second-youngest winner in the history of the race.

Pogacar began the day with a deficit of 57 seconds to Roglic ahead of today's 36.2km individual time trial from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles.

His time of 55 minutes 55 seconds saw him take not only the yellow jersey, but also the stage, his third of the race, and the polka-dot jersey for best climber as well as the young rider's classification.

He had eaten into around half of Roglic's advantage as he started the final climb, both of the Slovenians electing to switch to a road bike for the ascent, with the change smoother for Pogacar than it was for his fellow countryman.

It was a portent of what was to come on the climb, as the 21-year-old quickly reduced the remaining deficit to Roglic and finished 1 minute 56 seconds ahead of the Jumbo-Visma man - giving him a lead of 59 seconds on the general classification ahead of his coronation as the winner of perhaps the strangest edition of the race in living memory in Paris tomorrow.

Full report and reaction to follow.