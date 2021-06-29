Support road.cc

Tour de France Stage 4: Mark Cavendish takes 31st career stage in thrilling finish

The peloton left it very late ... but made the catch of escapee Brent Van Moer just metres from the line
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Jun 29, 2021 16:13
Mark Cavendish has taken his 31st career stage victory at the Tour de France to move within three of Eddy Metckx's all-time record on today's Stage 4 into Fougeres - but the peloton left it very late to catch escapee Brent Van Moer of Lotto-Soudal, reeled in just metres from the line.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.

Tour de France 2021
Mark Cavendish
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

