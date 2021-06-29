Tour de France Stage 4: Mark Cavendish takes 31st career stage in thrilling finish

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Do you have a large rooster?
They're not necessarily mutually exclusive. Consider an ANPR activated bollard that allows blue badge holders through as an example.
That seems logical.
Speaking of LEJOG relay teams, the InternationElles (www.internationelles.com) are currently riding their world record LEJOG attempt to raise...
Just because I am paranoid, doesn't mean they aren't out to get me
y'right hun?
Exactly, mine is just left hanging on the stem. I imagine the resale value for a used helmet is pretty minimal.
No issues to install if you can do it with your thumbs. A different story on a tight rim/tyre combo an needing to use tyre levers.
I'd actually assume that the chat was about a situation up ahead. One driver letting the other know that the road is blocked or some other problem...
Whilst I get meths vs gas is like disc brakes vs rim brakes, I'm not sure the eco-credentials as mentioned above stack up....