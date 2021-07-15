Support road.cc

Tour de France Stage 18: Tadej Pogacar wins again and extends overall lead

Defending champion rides away from rivals on final mountain of this year's race for second successive stage win...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 15, 2021 16:28
0
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates rode away from his rivals on the final mountain climb of this year's Tour de France to win Stage 18 of the Tour de France at Luz-Ardiden, his second successive stage win increasing his already commanding overall lead and setting him up for back-to-back overall victories in Paris on Sunday.

Full result, report and reaction to follow.

 

Tour de France 2021
Tadej Pogacar
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

