Crime & Legal
Taxi driver avoids assault conviction for pushing cyclist who called him a “p***k” after dangerous close pass – because judge said driver was “taken aback by bad language”Mountgorry Way. Swords, Dublin (Google Maps)

Taxi driver avoids assault conviction for pushing cyclist who called him a “p***k” after dangerous close pass – because judge said driver was “taken aback by bad language”

Eamon Judge, who was fined €300 for careless driving, said he felt “intimidated” after the cyclist “belted” his car during the close pass, which forced the rider to swerve out of the way
by Ryan Mallon
Thu, Oct 24, 2024 18:42
A taxi driver who pushed a cyclist during a confrontation sparked by the motorist’s “dangerous” close pass has avoided a conviction for assault, after the judge concluded that the motorist might have been “a bit taken back” by the cyclist’s “bad language”.

Eamon Judge, a 52-year-old taxi driver from Dublin, said he felt intimidated by the cyclist, who called him “a p***k” and asked him “what the f*** are you doing?” after the motorist committed a dangerous close pass on him, forcing the rider to swerve out of the way.

While the judge threw out the assault charge, which the taxi driver had nonetheless admitted to, he did fine the 52-year-old €300 for careless driving, the Irish Independent reports.

Garda Niamh Owens told Swords District Court this week that the cyclist was travelling along Mountgorry Way in Swords, a suburban town ten kilometres north of Dublin, on 28 August 2023, when Judge drove his taxi “dangerously close to him”.

According to the officer, words were exchanged during a “verbal disagreement”, before Judge pulled in “dangerously close” to the cyclist, forcing him to again swerve, and approached him. The incident, which was captured on the cyclist’s helmet camera, then saw Judge push the victim, before getting back into his taxi and driving off.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy told the court that CCTV footage of the incident began with Judge passing the cyclist, who then “belted” the car.

D’Arcy claimed that the taxi driver had not realised he had “gone so close to the cyclist”.

She said the cyclist then told Judge: “What the f**k are you doing? Don’t go so close to me, you p***k”.

The solicitor also claimed that words were exchanged and that her client “felt intimidated” by the cyclist and pushed him.

Judge, who was charged with assault and careless driving, initially pleaded not guilty, but later accepted that he had pushed the cyclist, so therefore was technically guilty.

D’Arcy continued that the taxi driver was “not a violent man and had no temper issues”. She added that “he was very sorry for his behaviour and was ashamed”, and that the court case had been very stressful for him and his family.

The solicitor said Judge was a working driver and was concerned the impact an assault conviction may have on his livelihood.

Throwing out the assault charge, despite the defendant’s guilty plea, Judge John Brennan said the cyclist had “used bad language” during the confrontation, and that he could see how Judge “might have been a bit taken aback, in what was clearly a fraught situation”.

He nevertheless fined the taxi driver €300 for careless driving.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

HoarseMann | 13 min ago
Well there you go, literally no point reporting this stuff if that's the outcome.

Rendel Harris | 25 min ago
Judge passes judgment on Judge, clear conflict of interest there...

mctrials23 | 57 min ago
I was so taken aback that I got stopped, got out of my car and assaulted him. The same thing any reasonable person would do. 

ubercurmudgeon | 1 hour ago
Judge John Brennan

That judge needs kicking up the arse.

Owd Big 'Ead | 1 hour ago
Poor lamb, offended by a bit of industrial language.
Perhaps he should give cyclists more room.
We really are in a strange place where people get away with being bellends and the system supports them..

grumpyoldcyclist | 1 hour ago
So you feel your life has been threatened, and resort to bad language in the heat of the moment. A driver then stops, exits their car, and confronts you, but the judge believes they feel intimidated and throws out a charge which they have already pleaded guilty to, that of assault.

Beggars belief

