Swindon cyclist beaten up in bikejacking theft

Police in Wiltshire are appealing after a cyclist near Swindon was allegedly beaten up by a gang armed with metal bars who stole his bike.

A video shared on Facebook showed the victim being set upon by men armed with metal poles as they stole his Voodoo bike.

The incident happened in Purton, a village on the outskirts of the Wiltshire town, just after 8pm on Monday evening. reports the Swindon Advertiser.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "It is reported that the victim, who was on a pushbike, has been attacked by a group of males before the bike was stolen.

"The suspects, who were also on bikes, are believed to have left the scene in the direction of Swindon on Church End.

"The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not thought to be life changing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.