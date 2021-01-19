Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Swindon cyclist beaten up in bikejacking theft

Rider was set upon by gang wielding metal poles, say police
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 19:28
0

Police in Wiltshire are appealing after a cyclist near Swindon was allegedly beaten up by a gang armed with metal bars who stole his bike.

A video shared on Facebook showed the victim being set upon by men armed with metal poles as they stole his Voodoo bike.

The incident happened in Purton, a village on the outskirts of the Wiltshire town, just after 8pm on Monday evening. reports the Swindon Advertiser.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said: "It is reported that the victim, who was on a pushbike, has been attacked by a group of males before the bike was stolen.

"The suspects, who were also on bikes, are believed to have left the scene in the direction of Swindon on Church End.

"The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not thought to be life changing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101. 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments