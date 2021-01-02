Suspended sentence for serial bike thief

An Ipswich man who pleaded guilty to the thefts of six bicycles has been handed a 12-week suspended sentence. Robertas Jasinskis, who was said by police to have committed “sophisticated thefts with significant planning” had previously been charged in connection with five other bike theft incidents – all in Ipswich.
The Ipswich Star reports that Jasinskis took the bikes between August 26 and October 27, 2020 and also asked that seven other offences be taken into consideration.
The bikes ranged in value from £70 to a £900 Giant Stance. None has been recovered.
On October 12, officers attended the Chequers Hotel in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, where Jasinskis was staying and bolt cutters disguised with clothing around them and an all-purpose spanner.
"In essence, a cycle stealing kit was found,” said Mark Milkovics, prosecuting. "These were sophisticated thefts with significant planning. He has all the tools and equipment and is clearly targeting cycles."
Jo Paton, defending, said Jasinskis had stolen the bikes for financial reasons after being made redundant.
"He was left without a passport which meant he could not get benefits and could not get a job," she said.
Magistrates told Jasinkskis that the offences crossed the custody threshold but said they were prepared to suspend the sentence. He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation for each of the thefts.
