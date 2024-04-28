Charity slams government’s “shocking lack of progress” on active travel

A charity ​has slammed what it terms “a shocking lack of progress” by the government in getting more people walking and cycling in England after official figures released this week revealed among other things a decline in cycling traffic levels between March 2021 and December 2023.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), an independent charity with the mission of “working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society,” said that latest data from Sport England’s Active Lives Survey highlighted a stark contrast in levels of physical activity between affluent and less prosperous areas.

The charity also said that figures from the National Travel Survey showed that the average distance cycled per person per year had shown no change since 2019, and that the Cycling Traffic Index, the latest data from which was also released this week, highlighted a drop in levels of cycling over the past two years, almost completely wiping out gains made during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Three different statistics released today show the shocking lack of progress in making streets more attractive for walking, wheeling and cycling and the impact this has on widening health inequalities,” the IPPR said.

“The Active Lives Survey reveals that there’s a growing divide in activity levels based on where someone lives. Last year, a third (33.7 per cent) of people in the most deprived neighbourhoods are considered inactive compared to a fifth (20.5 per cent) of those in the least deprived. The number of people considered active in the most deprived areas has dropped by 2.5 per cent in the last seven years.

The IPPR underlined that where progress was being made in increasing levels of physical activity, it tended to be “only in the places that were already doing well – while the West Midlands and the North East have seen barely any change in the numbers of active people in the last seven years.

“f anything speaks to the failure of levelling up it is the inability to address these inequalities in access to healthy places between the UK’s communities.”

The IPPR was equally critical of the picture painted by the latest data from the National Travel Survey, as well as the Cycling Traffic Index.

“Mid-year estimates from the National Travel Survey for the year ending June 2023 show that the distance travelled per person by walking or wheeling has barely changed for a decade and the total number of trips people take on foot has dropped over the same period,” it said.

“The National Travel Survey also shows that although the distance travelled by cycling has seen some signs of growth over the decade, the average distance travelled per person by cycling is the same as in 2019.

“This theme is picked up in the Cycling Traffic Index which highlights that the gains made during Covid-19 in getting people out on their bikes are continuing to fall with levels of cycling dropping by 29 per cent between March 2021 and December 2023. Cycling traffic levels have increased 15.5 per cent over the last decade but they are still far below where they need to be to achieve the government’s targets.”

The target of doubling levels of cycling in England outside London were outlined in the 2020 document Gear Change as then Prime Minister Boris Johnson heralded a “new golden age of cycling,” and subsequently the government set up Active Travel England to spearhead growth in cycling, wheeling and walking, with Chis Boardman appointed the country’s first national active travel commissioner.

Last year, however, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt slashed Active Travel England’s budget of £2 billion over five years, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared an end to the so-called ‘War on the Motorist’ including ordering a review of low traffic neighbourhoods, many of which were put in place with the encouragement of the government during the pandemic.

The Cycling Traffic Index does show that cycling levels as at December 2023 have grown compared to those before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and commenting on the figures from the Active Lives Survey,

Boardman, who also chairs Sport England which compiles the data, drew encouragement from the figures showing that “year-on-year, 1 million more adults are choosing walking, wheeling and cycling as a way to get from A to B. The nationwide investment that is being put into delivering high-quality routes is paying off.

“By enabling more people to build activity into their daily lives we’re making the nation healthier, happier and greener. It’s a win-win for us all,” he added.

The IPPR, meanwhile, concluded its commentary on this week’s figures by underlining the wider benefits that encouraging active travel can bri9ng.

“There is a simple message here,” it said. Healthy places support healthier lifestyles and provide a host of other benefits to people – including providing a more affordable way of getting around.

“The government need to act to reverse this rise in inequality, stop the political posturing over active travel policies and put in place the investment to make it attractive and safe for people to be active in their neighbourhoods,” the IPPR added.