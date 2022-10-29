South London cyclist chases after muggers and gets his bike back

A cyclist in South London who was mugged by three masked men on bikes chased after them and managed to retrieve his bicycle, which they had stolen.

The Metropolitan Police say that they were called to the incident in Southwark Park in Rotherhithe at approximately 1905 hours last Monday 24 October.

The 43-year-old victim told officers who attended the scene that he was riding his e-bike when the three men stopped him, pushing him off his bike and stealing it.

He chased after them and, with the assistance of a member of the public, managed to recover his bike.

Officers say that the suspects, believed to be in their late teens and dressed in black, with their faces covered, then fled in the direction of Southwark Park Road.

No arrests have been made to date and police, who are continuing with their investigation, added that the victim sustained head and facial injuries during the robbery.

Anyone who has information is requested to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5833/24Oct, .

Alternatively, information may be given to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Southwark Park is less than a quarter of a mile from South Bermondsey station and Millwall FC’s New Den stadium, separated from them by the main railway line out of London Bridge.

In recent weeks we’ve reported on a number of incidents in the area in which cyclists have been attacked, with some having their bikes stolen.

Earlier this month, a Deliveroo employee was attacked by a teenager wielding a knife after the pair collided with each other while cycling in Southwark.

Just last Saturday a road.cc reader was robbed of his bike and mobile phone on the C10 Quietway route in Bermondsey by two men wearing balaclavas, one of whom threatened him with a knife.

“Shocking as it was, I am particularly annoyed at finding out that this is a hotspot and there does not seem to be any meaningful warning signs or police prevention,” he told us.

The issue has been ongoing for months and in September, we reported that a graffitied warning telling cyclists: “Be aware, robbery and theft on this route” had been sprayed onto the surface of C10 near Millwall’s ground.

In July, British Cycling said it was “deeply concerned” by the rise in bikejackings across south London, with policy manager Nick Chamberlin telling members to “think carefully about the rides they have planned.”

He wrote: “We have heard from lots of clubs and individuals who are rightly very concerned about going out for a ride. It is extremely hard to discuss these sorts of issues without causing panic and the last thing any of us would wish is to deter people from cycling this summer through a fear of being attacked.

“The sad reality however is that when these spikes in violent crime occur, and while we try to understand the pattern of incidents better, it is prudent for individuals, clubs and groups to discuss these concerns together and think carefully about the rides they have planned.

“As with the incidents that occurred in Richmond Park last year, we know that by working together as a cycling community to quickly pass relevant information to the police we can support them to quickly and effectively tackle the issue.”