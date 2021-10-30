Roger Hammond takes lead sports director role at Ineos Grenadiers

Roger Hammond has joined Ineos Grenadiers as lead sports director as the British WorldTour team shuffles its top management team.

The team has also recruited Ben Williams of Ineos Britannia as head of human performance, who will continue to work with the sailing team led by Sir Ben Ainslie.

Hammond said: “I am very excited to be joining the INEOS Grenadiers. It is a great opportunity to be part of charting the next chapter for the team and I can’t wait to get started.

“The team is very open to change and to find new ways to innovate and improve.

“That is incredibly motivating and I hope I can play my part in developing an ever more integrated performance model that can help bring future success.”

Aged 47, during his racing career Hammond was a seven-time national champion in cyclo-cross, and twice on the road. He also podiumed at Paris-Roubaix, finishing third in 2004.

After retiring from racing, he cut his managerial teeth at Madison Genesis before stepping up to the WorldTour with Dimension Data and, for the past two years, Bahrain Victorious.



Ineos Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth commented: “We are very pleased that Roger and Ben are joining us for the new season.

“They represent two very important appointments for the team as we prepare for the next adventure.



“Roger brings significant cycling experience and deep-rooted knowledge of the sport which will be invaluable as our lead sport director.

“Ben brings a fresh perspective and we are keen for him to take a bit of time to stand back and observe how the team works before recommending how we can better integrate the different performance elements that are critical for future success.



“We are proud of what we have achieved but a new chapter obviously lies ahead for us.

“We know how tough the competition is but there is real drive and determination from everyone here to make 2022 a very memorable year. Roger and Ben have a big part to play in that,” he added.