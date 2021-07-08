Can an e-bike get you fit? Plus disc brakes and Tour de France chat on episode 2 of the road.cc Podcast

It's time for episode 2 of the road.cc Podcast! It will be coming at you every fortnight from now on, and this week we're talking e-bikes, Tour tech and disc brakes.

After a recent video and feature of ours caused a bit of a storm, we revisit the endless squabbling that seems to happen all over the internet and beyond when the subject of disc brakes is broached... are the potential for problems really so bad that they're not worth bothering with, or is the extra braking power a no-brainer? Dave Atkinson and Mat Brett offer their thoughts.

STILL think e-bikes are cheating? The road.cc team (including tech writer Anna-Marie Hughes, a serious racer who is probably faster than you) debunk that myth further as we discuss using e-bikes for serious training. Will we all be ditching our 'acoustic' bikes for e-road bikes in the future?

Finally, we give you a bit of insight into what the road.cc team gets up to during the Tour de France Grand Départ when there isn't a pandemic on. In short, it involves a lot of driving to hotels, patries and begging mechanics if we can borrow some bikes to take pictures of…

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast - it's also embedded further up the page, so just press play. road.cc subscribers will also get it sent to them early in a road.cc Subscriber’s Newsletter every time there's a new episode.

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc