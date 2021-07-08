Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Miscellaneous
road.cc podcast

Can an e-bike get you fit? Plus disc brakes and Tour de France chat on episode 2 of the road.cc Podcast

It's time for the second episode of the all new road.cc Podcast, and we're talking disc brakes, Le Tour and e-bikes...
by Jack Sexty
Thu, Jul 08, 2021 16:51
1

It's time for episode 2 of the road.cc Podcast! It will be coming at you every fortnight from now on, and this week we're talking e-bikes, Tour tech and disc brakes. 

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

2021 SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset - front disc brake rotor.jpg

After a recent video and feature of ours caused a bit of a storm, we revisit the endless squabbling that seems to happen all over the internet and beyond when the subject of disc brakes is broached... are the potential for problems really so bad that they're not worth bothering with, or is the extra braking power a no-brainer? Dave Atkinson and Mat Brett offer their thoughts. 

2021 Scott Addict eRoad - riding 4.jpg

STILL think e-bikes are cheating? The road.cc team (including tech writer Anna-Marie Hughes, a serious racer who is probably faster than you) debunk that myth further as we discuss using e-bikes for serious training. Will we all be ditching our 'acoustic' bikes for e-road bikes in the future? 

tour blog main

Finally, we give you a bit of insight into what the road.cc team gets up to during the Tour de France Grand Départ when there isn't a pandemic on. In short, it involves a lot of driving to hotels, patries and begging mechanics if we can borrow some bikes to take pictures of…

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast - it's also embedded further up the page, so just press play. road.cc subscribers will also get it sent to them early in a road.cc Subscriber’s Newsletter every time there's a new episode. 

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc 

road.cc podcast
The road.cc podcast
e-bikes
disc brakes
road.cc podcast episode 2
Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Latest Comments