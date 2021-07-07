Support road.cc

Remington Rand 1911A1 (via Wikimedia Commons)

Texas cyclist shoots driver who deliberately crashed into his riding partner

Police say he was justified in using firearm because he feared for his life
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jul 07, 2021 19:35
12

A cyclist in Houston, Texas, shot a driver who had crashed into another rider – with the city’s police department saying that he was justified in pulling the trigger, because he feared for his life.

The incident happened in the city’s East End at the weekend, reports ABC 13 Eyewitness News.

The motorist, 26-year-old Jose Angel Hernandez, is alleged to have shouted at a couple cycling to get off the road as he drove his vehicle at a woman, apparently on purpose.

The man she was riding with then opened fire on the driver –carrying a concealed weapon is permitted in Texas under licence, although even that requirement will be scrapped from 1 September.

A police officer at the scene was reported as saying: “He was in fear of his life, and he was trying to defend himself.”

The cyclists were said to be “okay” following the incident, while Hernandez was taken to hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries and has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – in other words, his car.

Local cycle campaign group Bike Houston said on Twitter, “While we do not recommend people carry a weapon while riding their bikes, this incident shows that the threat of traffic violence is enough to convince some bicyclists that they must.”

Texas
Simon MacMichael

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling's biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

