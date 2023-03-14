Road racing’s back! Catch every monumental moment of the 2023 cycling season on GCN+

Spring is here (despite what the weather might be telling you at the moment), the warmup races on the Med and in the Middle East have been and gone, and for many cycling fans the best part of the cycling year is fast approaching: it’s time for the classics!

And, if the opening acts of the classics campaign are anything to go by, the 2023 vintage is going to be a cracker. At an exhilarating edition of Strade Bianche, Tom Pidcock stormed across the Tuscan gravel to make history by becoming the first British male – and second Brit ever, after Lizzie Deignan – to win the coveted Italian race.

[Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com]

Jumbo-Visma and SD Worx, meanwhile, dominated the men’s and women’s races, respectively, at Opening Weekend (with SD Worx adding to their growing aura of invincibility with a thrilling one-two at Strade Bianche), laying down an ominous marker – if both squads can keep the potential for internecine conflict in check – to their rivals for the rest of the spring campaign.

But, as important as Strade Bianche has become in recent years, Milan-San Remo – which rolls out from the small town of Abbiategrasso this Saturday morning – remains to most observers the true start of the classics season, the cycling world’s annual symbol of the transition from winter to spring.

The first of the sport’s five one-day ‘monuments’, Milan-San Remo is something of an anachronism in modern cycling.

[Zac Williams/SWpix.com]

At around 300km, it’s traditionally the longest single race on the calendar, with around half of the mammoth route covering the flat plains of the Po Valley, before an almost equally flat run west along the Ligurian coast to the home of Italy’s famous music festival.

There are no gimmicks – Milan-San Remo doesn’t have the gravel of Strade Bianche, or the desperately savage cobbles of Paris-Roubaix.

But it does have arguably the best half hour in the whole of the cycling calendar, when the sport’s intrinsic, and essential, ritual of waiting, waiting, waiting finally gives way to a fiery crescendo on the final two climbs and the heart-in-mouth run-in to the finish.

On the Cipressa and Poggio, 280km of anticipation results in an explosion of action unlike any other in cycling. Mere pimples compared to the Dolomite monsters to come in May at the Giro d’Italia, their relatively benign stature is central to the race’s unique character. Because, essentially, Milan-San Remo is anyone’s monument: thanks to its distance and unpredictable route, sprinters, attackers, rouleurs, and grand tour contenders can all dream of glory on Via Roma.

[Sprint Cycling Agency]

Last year, Matej Mohorič – with the help of his now-famous dropper post – unleashed the most spectacular descent of the Poggio in thirty years, bouncing off the walls and jumping out of gutters to take his first monument win in exhilarating fashion. While the Slovenian may lack the same element of surprise this time around, he will nonetheless be aiming to once again distance his rivals on those famous bends on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 2020 winner Wout van Aert enters Milan-San Remo, as he does every year, as the favourite, but he’ll face stiff competition from his cyclocross rivals Mathieu van der Poel – who is yet to break his duck at La Primavera – and Tom Pidcock, who will hope to put his Strade Bianche-winning form and astonishing descending skills to good use on the Poggio this weekend.

[LaPresse]

And, as if to underline the wide-open character of San Remo, double Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and sprint supremo Caleb Ewan will both once again take on cycling’s longest race with dreams of monument glory.

And once the winner of the first monument of the season is decided, the racing action will continue to come thick and fast, with the men’s and women’s editions of the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, as well as a host of other major one-day classics and stage races, taking place before the end of April.

And then, of course, it won’t be long until grand tour season commences…

