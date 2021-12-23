The Restive Skive Hundred – are you lazy enough to sink to the challenge?

Tomorrow sees the start of the Rapha Festive 500, which challenges you to ride 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – and it’s an initiative we fully support, including through the competition we are running with our friends at Komoot, which you can find out about here. And as in previous years, we’ll be covering people’s efforts on it in the coming days.
But the tweet below that we spotted this morning got us thinking … with the best will in the world, not all of us are up for that challenge, for a variety of reasons – family duties (some of which may take us away from our beloved bikes for a few days), wanting some time off riding whether through over-indulgence or something else, or simply because we can’t be bothered.
So, we at road.cc are proud to introduce the inaugural Restive Skive Hundred.
The rules are simple. Ride ZERO kilometres from 24-31 December inclusive (granted, that’s hard to prove, so there is a certain amount of trust here), and proudly highlight your lack of effort on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #festiveskivehundred.
Oh, and you have to be someone who actually rides a bike at other times of the year to qualify.
The Rapha Festive 500 rewards the most creative submissions on social media that epitomise the spirit of the challenge with various prizes, and we’ll be doing likewise – there will be pairs of road.cc socks up for grabs for what we consider to be the most slackworthy lack of efforts.
So much the better if you can make your contributions vaguely cycling themed – but bear in mind, you will risk instant disqualification if there is any hint of you actually having ridden a bike over the festive season.
Happy slouching … and to those of you actually doing the Rapha Festive 500, we wish you all the best and will be cheering you on from the sidelines. Well, the sofa, more likely …
