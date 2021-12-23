Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
The Restive Skive Hundred – are you lazy enough to sink to the challenge?

The Restive Skive Hundred – are you lazy enough to sink to the challenge?

Family duties stopping you riding the Rapha Festive 500, or just want a break from the bike? We have just the thing for you …
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Dec 23, 2021 17:47
1

Tomorrow sees the start of the Rapha Festive 500, which challenges you to ride 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve – and it’s an initiative we fully support, including through the competition we are running with our friends at Komoot, which you can find out about here. And as in previous years, we’ll be covering people’s efforts on it in the coming days.

But the tweet below that we spotted this morning got us thinking … with the best will in the world, not all of us are up for that challenge, for a variety of reasons – family duties (some of which may take us away from our beloved bikes for a few days), wanting some time off riding whether through over-indulgence or something else, or simply because we can’t be bothered.

So, we at road.cc are proud to introduce the inaugural Restive Skive Hundred.

The rules are simple. Ride ZERO kilometres from 24-31 December inclusive (granted, that’s hard to prove, so there is a certain amount of trust here), and proudly highlight your lack of effort on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #festiveskivehundred.

Oh, and you have to be someone who actually rides a bike at other times of the year to qualify.

The Rapha Festive 500 rewards the most creative submissions on social media that epitomise the spirit of the challenge with various prizes, and we’ll be doing likewise – there will be pairs of road.cc socks up for grabs for what we consider to be the most slackworthy lack of efforts.

So much the better if you can make your contributions vaguely cycling themed – but bear in mind, you will risk instant disqualification if there is any hint of you actually having ridden a bike over the festive season.

Happy slouching … and to those of you actually doing the Rapha Festive 500, we wish you all the best and will be cheering you on from the sidelines. Well, the sofa, more likely …

Restive Skive Hundred
#restiveskivehundred
Rapha Festive 500
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments