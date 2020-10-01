Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Who was in the wrong? The driver making an illegal left turn or the cyclist?; 'Stupid' stationary objects attacking motor vehicles in Edinburgh + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Oct 01, 2020 09:23
3
Turn across
08:43
'Stupid' stationary objects attacking motor vehicles in Edinburgh
08:35
Baroness Jones unimpressed with South London Press's "whose fault was it?" tweet
08:15
Who was in the wrong? The driver making an illegal left turn across a cycle lane without looking or the cyclist?

The South London Press has a question for you.

The fact there is a 'no left turn' sign is surely pertinent.

If you've more vim, vigour and resilience than me, why not check out the replies to the tweet to get a feel for how people see these things.

