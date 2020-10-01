Who was in the wrong? The driver making an illegal left turn or the cyclist?; 'Stupid' stationary objects attacking motor vehicles in Edinburgh + more

- News
For the record, if Trump is aware of the story (which I doubt at this stage), he will be desperately hoping that Trek sack him....
It shows how much people think that an indicator means "Get out of my way! I'm coming through" rather than "I want to turn when there's some room...
Simple logistics mean that it will only get worse from Jan 31st. I do wonder if we'll see a resurgent local manufacturing sector for all things...
Or Astro Wars?
Given that £50 plus £15 is £65, I'll go halfway to £62.50. I won't be able to do anything until tomorrow as I'm working today.
My four changes used were pretty much the same. Two sprinters out for Kung and KA, two sprinters back in for the same riders.
Secure, good looking little pack, but having the lid at the top would surely be better......
Old news - that was from years ago.
Proof that he's an irredemable troll.
I've owned several Merlin Ti, Litespeed and Lynskey frames over the years and there's no denying the Moots is a lovely frame, but that price is...