Rapha create free Zwift group rides featuring EF and Canyon-Sram pros

If there’s one cycle club that is well-known for its coffee rides then it’s the Rapha Cycles Club. But given the current ban on group rides, Rapha has, like many others, taken to Zwift to organise some events. You’ll have to sort your own coffee though.

If like us, you’re planning to hit the turbo trainer a lot over the next few months, you might be looking for different virtual group rides to help pass the time.

Rapha has organised open sessions where you can ride along with their sponsored pros from the EF Education First and Canyon/Sram teams.

These rides are open to all abilities and you can find them here, or by searching #RCC on Zwift Events.

For paid-up RCC members, there’s are group training sessions lead by RCC ride leaders. You’ll need to fire up the RCC App where you can access the rides.

The RCC will be a familiar name to many cyclists. Rapha recently re-launched their cycling club with new member benefits alongside a business restructure that aimed to reduce the company’s reliance on discounting.

The club has become more affordable to join, down to £75 from £135, and Rapha is looking to provide more benefits, with less focus on their clubhouses.