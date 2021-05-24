This week's competition is certainly something very special... we've teamed up with our friends at CSG to offer one of you lucky readers the chance to win a Cannondale SuperSix EVO Neo 2 worth £5,500!

We think you'll agree that the SuperSix Evo Neo 2 looks stunning, with an aero frame profile that hides its secret power-boosting motor and battery incredibly well. The casual observer most likely wouldn't realise it's even an e-road bike at all - it really is one of the class leaders when it comes to stealthily assisted speed.

The Neo 2 uses the popular Mahle X35 250W ebikemotion drive system with the 250Wh battery hidden in the downtube. It's a clever system that provides three levels of assistance, has a range of around 100km, and is barely detectable when not in use. The rear hub motor is also very discreet, nestled between the cassette and the disc rotor.

Based on a similar design to the standard SuperSix EVO, the Neo version is made from 'BallisTec' Carbon and according to Cannondale, "features heavily truncated airfoil tube shapes that offers the same weight, and equal or better stiffness, than round tubes, but reduces drag by up to 30%."

Why is this important on the Neo 2? By speccing the Mahle ebikemotion hub system, the Neo 2 is designed to provide a much more natural lightweight ride feel, one that is barely detectable once you're pedalling at speeds above the max assistance level, allowing you to focus on its handling and your ride.

To quote Cannondale: "Fast just got Faster, Hills flatten. Headwinds vanish. Speed prevails. This is everything you love about road riding - amplified."

Sounds pretty enticing to us!

The SuperSIX EVO Neo 2 certainly looks the business in Sage Grey paintm and it's specced with the excellent Shimano Ultegra groupset groupset with Cannondale's own HollowGram crank, distinctive HollowGram SystemBar SAVE, and HollowGram KNØT stem and seat post.

You can check out the full spec sheet here.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic Cannondale e-road bike is fill out some details on the form below.

Apologies to our overseas readers, but this competition is open to UK residents only. Very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here