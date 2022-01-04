Win! £500 to spend on ANYTHING you like from Altura!

So here we go, the very first competition of the new year and it’s an awesome one from our good friends at ZyroFisher... up for grabs is a £500* voucher to spend on absolutely anything from Altura! Considering the depth of the Altura range, that should keep any cyclist happy for quite some time.

We’ve had a good look at the range and listed a few choice options for you below, but it’s really up to you, the winner, what you choose. You might go with one or two of our recommendations, or you might choose to load up with socks or luggage and accessories. As they say, the choice is yours!

All the products are listed on the Altura website, and the £500 prize may be used on full SRP items only. There is no cash equivalent.

If you're not aware of Altura, they're a UK-based brand started in 1997 producing cycling apparel, luggage and accessories for all genres of cycling, and for all types of cyclists. Here are a few words from Altura themselves:

Every Altura creation is born out of necessity - a need for each jersey, jacket, pair of tights, accessory and bag, to function flawlessly. Technical fabrics and features combine with decades of trusted expert attention to detail to ensure on-the-bike comfort on the longest of rides and toughest of conditions.

Let’s not waste any more time and take a look at some of the excellent items you could choose. First up, and absolutely perfect for this time of year is the Nightvision Electron Men’s or Women's Jacket, SRP £190.

Here’s Altura to tell us more about it:

Taking our Nightvision range to the next level with our new Electron jacket. Cleverly designed incorporating our SCILIF SunFibre Lighting system with a rechargeable powerbank, which can be easily removed for washing so you can keep your jacket looking as good as new. The Electron Jacket features excellent 10k/10k waterproof and breathability ratings. Reflective panels and fleece-lined front and side panels provide extra visibility and core warmth during winter commutes. Zipped chest and hand pockets allow you to carry those essential belongings safely and the jacket hood can be discreetly stowed away making this a highly innovative and versatile addition to the Nightvision commuter range.

You can find more details here.

If you are planning an off-road experience and taking to the gravel byways and highways, you might fancy looking at some of Altura’s Adventure line and the excellent Esker Jacket and Esker Trail trousers.

Over to Altura again to give us a brief summary of the Esker Jacket:

The Altura Esker Packable Jacket offers a lightweight softshell outer layer for when you're expecting interchangeable weather out on your adventure. Designed to be easily stored away in your bar bag or rear pockets during the ride, this highly breathable jacket is built for versatility. Useful features include a zipped chest pocket for keeping belongings close at hand, an adjustable hood that is compatible with a helmet and room for low-profile elbow protection too.

Find out more here.

Here's some info about the Esker Trail Trousers:

Made using a lightweight and durable fabric and with a tapered leg design, the Women's MTB Esker Trail Trousers look good both on and off the bike. There's increased freedom of movement thanks to articulated knees while water is kept out by a durable water-repellent coating along with elasticated cuffs, designed to keep you comfortable on your adventures.

Find out more here.

What about an insulated jacket to help with those morning commutes or frosty gravel rides? No problem! Altura has the Twister, a warm, smart-looking jacket with insulation made from recycled plastic bottles and reflectivity for safety.

The Twister Jacket is designed for use both on or off the bike. The snug recycled insulation offers a cosy 9.5 Tog warmth rating and a nylon ripstop outer shell with a durable water-repellent coating that will help to keep you dry in changeable weather conditions. Subtle tonal reflective details will help you stay visible in low light conditions and the articulated stitch design increases your ease of movement making this a "go to" jacket for the spring, autumn, and winter seasons.

Find out more here.

And if you're into touring, commuting, or doing your shopping locally, you’ll be needing some carrying capacity for you bike... how about a pair of Grid Panniers with 30l between them?

The Grid Pannier Roll Up Pair offers a space saving solution that can easily be rolled up for compact storage when not in use whilst providing 15L of space in each pannier on the commute or when carrying essentials on your travels. A DWR water-resistant finish combines with a roll-top closure to keep everything dry, whilst a grab handle ensures ease of use. The pannier set is finished off with reflective details to ensure you stay seen in low light conditions out on the road.

You can find out more about the Grid Panniers here

And, if you fancy something that looks as good off the bike as it does on, take a look at the Zephyr jacket. It's a waterproof softshell, and the women's version has a stylish and modern longer cut.

Over to Altura one last time:

The Nightvision Zephyr stretch Jacket combines contemporary styling, taped seams, and comfortable a super softshell waterproof fabric that looks good both on and off the bike. For women, the Zephyr stretch jacket comes with a longer silhouette complementing modern styles.

Read more about the Zephyr here.

So there you have it, a small selection of Altura kit from a very large range. It’s completely up to you what you choose, so go check out the Altura Apparel site and start dreaming of what you would choose to spend £500 on if you won.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to head on down to the entry form below and fill out your details. The competition is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland. Best of luck!

*No cash refunds will be given for any unused amount, so choose wisely.

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here