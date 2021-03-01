Win! £1,500+ worth of Pacenti carbon wheels, alloy wheels and cycling caps with multiple prizes to be won

Our first competition of 2021 is brought to you by our good friends at Pacenti Cycle Design. Pacenti is offering one road.cc reader the chance to win a set of its new rim brake Carbon PR50's or PR38 wheels worth over £1000, a runner-up will get a set of alloy Forza wheels, and ten more will win stylish Pacenti cycling caps!

Pacenti has not forgotten about all the thousands of rim brake riders out there. In fact, they've been working hard to bring these two new rim profiles to market as they have seen an increase in demand for them. Let's face it, there are decades of high-end bikes still using rim brakes in garages across the world wanting new wheels!

If you're not lucky enough to scoop the top prize, then you've still got a chance to win our second prize... a set of Forza Alloys wheels worth over £350. We rated these wheels really highly when we tested them in 2019, so it's fantastic to be able to give these away as well.

If you miss out on both sets of wheels, Pacenti has got your heads covered with 10 smart Pacenti Cycling Caps worth £15 each. That adds up to yet another stunning giveaway from Pacenti, with a total prize pot value of up to £1,650 depending on which wheels our winners choose!

Let's take a closer look at these prizes:

Our 1st place prize is the choice of either of Pacenti’s new fantastic rim brake models, the PR50 or the PR38. What’s the difference between this beautiful pair? Simply put, their rim depth. If you aim to climb as many hills as you can then the slightly lighter PR38 might be the ones for you. If all-out speed is the consideration, take a closer look at the PR50’s.

Here's what Pacenti has to say about these wheels:

"With a 21mm internal rim width, this all-new wheelset maximises the tyre profile with the widest clincher profile rim brakes can take. The 50mm deep carbon wheels offer a great balance between aerodynamics, bike performance, and handling in our opinion. A 50mm rim comes into its own on rolling roads and at higher average speeds. For the rouleur in you, the 50mm wheelset offers a great performance choice."

"The Carbon PR38 rim has the same 21mm internal and 26.6mm external rim width as the PR50 but is only 38mm deep, which offers a fast aero wheel that's not heavily affected by crosswinds. It's also a little lighter than the 50mm for climbing.

"The rim bed profile is designed for tubeless compatibility and like all tubeless rims, it can also be used with inner tubes.

"The wheelset is supplied with Sram/Shimano compatible brake pads and a pair of snap-fit rim tapes. Tubeless conversion requires tubeless tape and a valve kit."

Both wheelsets feature the same build spec, and differ only in their height and weight:

DRILLING 20h Front : 24h Rear

SPOKES Sapim CX-Ray Front : D-Light Rear

STYLE Tubeless clincher

TYPE SHM(Shimano) SRM(Sram XD/R) CPG (Campagnolo)

WEIGHT PR50 1440g +/- 15g : PR38 1380g +/- 15g

INT. RIM WIDTH 21mm

EXT. RIM WIDTH. 26.6mm

RIM HEIGHT 50mm/38mm

All Pacenti Wheels are designed and handbuilt in the UK.

We’ve not reviewed these wheels yet, but will be getting a set very soon to put through their paces to see if Pacenti has another blinder on it hands. The Pico46 wheels narrowly missed out on our Editor's Choice wheelset of the year award, but were highly recommended in our annual round-up which you can read here.

The second prize is a choice of either a Forza Rim wheelset worth £350, or a Disc brake version worth £450.

We have reviewed the 700c rim brake and the 650b disc version of these wheels and have been tremendously impressed with both. Reviewer Stu summarised the rim brake versions as this: “Pacenti has delivered an excellent product with its Forza Rim Brake wheelset, marrying an impressive weight with a solid, do-it-all road rim for racing or training – all for a very reasonable price, even against the biggest brands in the marketplace.” You can read the full review here.

Dave was similarly impressed with the 650b disc version, saying: "Strong and reasonably light, for not a huge amount of cash, these Pacenti Forza Disc Brake 650Bs get my nod if you want to sample the delights of smaller wheels for road and gravel riding and you're put off by more expensive options.” You can read his review here.

As mentioned above, you can choose either a disc or a rim brake version of the fantastic Forza wheels if you're lucky enough to win the second prize. Check out the full specs here.

Finally... if you don't win either of the two wheelset prizes, you might still be in for a chance of winning one of ten cycling caps that Pacenti are giving away!

If you're not lucky enough to win any of these prizes but would like some new wheels for your favourite bike, then Pacenti is keen to point out that it not only builds all its wheels in the UK by hand. Pacenti also lets you choose either the stock hub set, supply your own hubs, get your old ones reconditioned if you are attached to them, or choose from the many brands that Pacenti offers to build you your dream set of wheels. If you have any further questions, you can contact Pacenti here.

