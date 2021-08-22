Police stop nearly 200 motorists during close pass operation

A close pass operation saw West Midlands Police stop 185 motorists who were potentially putting the safety of other road users at risk.

The action took place between July 29 and August 11 as part of a series of days where routes of concern were highlighted in partnership with West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM).

Around 30 people were reported for driving offences, ranging from driving without due care and attention to driving without insurance, The Express and Star reports.

Others were educated around the dangers of not keeping at a safe distance - a minimum of 1.5 metres, when travelling past cyclists - by road casualty reduction officers from WMFS.

The latest operations took place at locations that were highlighted by TfWM, including Chester Road in Birmingham; Foleshill Road, Manor Way, in Dudley, Birmingham New Road in Sandwell, Wolverhampton Road West in Walsall and Cannock Road in Wolverhampton.

Sergeant Jon Butler, from the road harm prevention team, said: "We want all of our road users to be safe and feel safe when travelling across our region.

"Operation Close Pass enables us to speak to road users individually and educate them on the dangers of overtaking too close. This includes an interactive input from our fire service colleagues."

He added: "In the most serious cases, we won't hesitate to prosecute those who recklessly put lives at risk.

"It is important everyone feels a sense of responsibility in keeping each other safe and preventing collisions.

"I would encourage all road users who see anyone falling below acceptable driving standards to report this, with camera footage, via our online portal."

Watch Commander Adrian Spencer, of WMFS’s road casualty reduction team, added: "In helping to deliver the West Midland’s Regional Road Safety Strategy, we’re working to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

"By joining forces with our police colleagues on behalf of TfWM Active Travel Fund, we’ve been spreading the ‘share space’ message among drivers and other road users to help everyone enjoy safer journeys.

"The majority of drivers we’ve spoken to have welcomed our approach, which involves showing them videos, scenario-based demonstrations and simply talking through the issues.

"It’s a great example of how our partnership work is making the West Midlands safer, stronger and healthier."