Bus driver pleads guilty to careless driving after cyclist pushed into hedge

Avon and Somerset Police says its latest court result highlights the importance of road users filming and reporting dangerous driving incidents.
The bus driver, pictured in footage released by the police, overtaking a cyclist before pushing them into a hedge was fined £256 by the court, and given five penalty points. They will also have to pay £110 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
A following motorist captured the incident, which happened near Barrow Gurney, in Somerset, on December 17, on their dashcam and forwarded it to the police.
In March, helmet camera footage submitted to Northamptonshire Police under the force's Operation Snap helped secure the conviction of a motorist who drove towards a group of cyclists on a single-track country road without slowing down, causing one of them to come off her bike.
> Motorist fined after being caught on camera driving at group of cyclists, causing one to fall off bike (+ video)
The driver was fined £1,008 and ordered to pay £100 in costs and a £101 victim surcharge, and also had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.
"The success of Operation Snap is down to the continued support from the public, who enable us to take action against driving offences we otherwise wouldn't see," PC Allsopp-Clarke added.
"Hopefully this case demonstrates that we take all instances of poor driving very seriously and we will prosecute offenders accordingly, which can only be a good thing to help keep our roads safer."
The Operation Snap portal enables members of the public to upload video evidence and complete a form that automatically generates a witness statement, with police staff then reviewing the footage to ensure it meets the scheme's remit and the vehicle's registration can be identified.
> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling
Better than nowt, I'm sure worse things have happened to wtjs!
There is an unfortunate irony in the suggestion that less cycling to school is part of the solution here.
I don't find it so difficult. I use my bell, or a loud "hello", but from far enough back as not to startle. With a little practice you get the...
would be interested in a weight breakdown of components vs dura ace. Also price increase is 20% big but I guess everything has gone up in price for...
Alcudia is another option, and the old town is prettier than Puerto Pollensa....
It's the seasonal lull as riders do far more outdoor riding now the weather has improved. ...
Yeah interesting! That explains why I always rode so fast on my old steel road bike with frame shifters... It had good tires, semi aero wheels rven...
I've got two bikes with Di2, and recently resurrected an old 2011 Felt F5, as a "daily beater". External cabling, rim brakes, basic tyre clearance,...
if it encourages riders to stop and refuel/hydrate properly on a potentially hot and sunny day, I don't see how it can be a bad thing....
That's exact;y why I thought of posting here, it can't be that hard to come up with something, though I do think it might require a few prototypes...