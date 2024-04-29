Planning objections over bike storage idea for WW2 bomb shelters — despite structures already being used as sheds

Objections have been heard over a planning proposal to turn a pair of World War 2 air raid shelters — housed at the end of Bath properties' gardens — into bike sheds.

The work, listed in a planning application on Bath and North East Somerset Council's website, would see the walls closest together between the two sheds opened up and a new roof and entrance installed.

Somerset Live reports that a statement on the planning application explains: "The bomb shelters are used as sheds but are not readily accessible. The alterations will maintain their historic significance whilst making them utilitarian."

However, comments submitted on the application, one from a neighbour and two from conservation organisations, "strongly" object to the proposal on the grounds that it would diminish the historic significance of the shelters.

The air raid shelters are found at the end of gardens in Park View, the application concerning the two located on the grounds of number three, one which extends into the garden of number four. It is believed one of the shelters was originally publicly funded by terrace residents, while the other was likely to have been privately constructed when Bath was targeted during three bombing raids by the Luftwaffe in 1942.

The Bath Blitz Memorial Project, Bath Heritage Watchdog and a neighbour, Susan Walker, who part owns one of the shelters, have all objected to the proposal.

The conservationists at Bath Blitz Memorial Project, who provide a historical record of the bombing of Bath during the Second World War, called the structures "very rare" and argued that the doorway positioning is "of particular historic interest".

"The risk of a bomb hit on one shelter causing blast damage in the other had been thought of, which is why the doorways that face the two structures in number three are staggered so that the blast from one hit would not blow the door of that shelter into the door of the other, which would be a weaker point than the brick surrounding the door," the letter of objection said.

Bath Heritage Watchdog added: "Private shelters built in the style of public shelters will have been quite rare even in the wartime; to have such shelters survive through the 80+ years since built makes them an important and very rare heritage asset, and fully justifies the Grade II listing they currently enjoy."

Ms Walker claimed the shelters are part of the street's "charm" and questioned why a separate bike shed could not just be built elsewhere.

Building bike sheds near Grade II listed buildings can be problematic too. In November, we reported that a homeowner who installed a wooden bike shed outside his one-bedroom property in a Grade II listed former workhouse would not be allowed to keep the "very modest" bicycle storage facility after the council and a planning inspector objected to the structure, claiming it would "lead to a harmful cumulative change to the listed building". This assessment came despite a council member initially walking "past the bike storage without even noticing it".

Writing her objection to the Bath proposal, Ms Walker continued: "The idea of owning a listed house is to be able to live in a property that will have its setting preserved by the listing; it is the gardens to the east of the terrace that are the location of the shelters and those shelters are part of Park View's charm.

"There is no clear and convincing justification supporting the applicant's proposal and there is no public benefit. Rather, there would be public disservice in that historians will be denied the chance to examine the shelters in their current configuration. Also the shelters do attract visits from people interested in the history of wartime Bath."

Last year, some residents of the Somerset city objected to "green measles" bike hangars being installed on the city's streets — allowing other residents a safe place to store their bikes if they do not have room at home — due to fears it may affect the city's Unesco World Heritage status.

That assessment came despite, on its website, UNESCO noting that Bath "remains vulnerable to transport pressures", with "improved transport" based around public transport and pedestrianisation part of the management plan to protect the city's integrity and authenticity as a World Heritage site.

And while cycling is not mentioned explicitly, the advised shift to walking and a "bus-based network" implies the "need for improved transport" will not be answered by overdependence on car use.

