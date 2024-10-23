Cyclists launch petition to improve “unsafe, unacceptable” narrow cycle lane, with fears strong winds could blow cyclists into 50mph+ oncoming traffic or down a steep bank

Cyclists have launched a petition urging the council to take action to make a shared-use cycle path safer for both cyclists and pedestrians, after concerns were raised about the final third of the route between St Andrews and Guardbridge in Scotland. Critics claims that cyclists are at risk of being blown away by strong winds from the narrow lane into the 50mph+ oncoming traffic on one side, or a steep bank into the farms on the other.

It was initially launched by Dr Lydia Cole and the St Andrews Space for Cycling group, and has garnered 476 signatures from local residents at the time of writing. The petition is due to be presented in the North East Area Committee Meeting of Fife Council next week, where councillors will be asked to consider improvements and safety measures.

Cole wrote: “We are all being encouraged to find lower-carbon, more environmentally-friendly and active ways of getting between places. Cycling is a great option for those with adequate mobility and a bicycle and with access to safe cycle paths!

“The cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge is not safe. Although there is an excellent, segregated pathway for approximately two thirds of the distance, the final third brings cyclists, alongside walkers, on a poorly surfaced, narrow path that runs adjacent to 50+mph traffic, without a barrier.

“In strong winds (which are increasingly common), cyclists risk being blown into oncoming traffic on one side or down a steep bank into fields on the other. There is also danger of collisions between cyclists and walkers, resulting from limited space and poor signage.

“This is not acceptable for a town and county encouraging personal actions towards achieving national net zero goals.”

> David Attenborough encourages boy to stage anti-cycle lane protest, as veteran broadcaster weighs in on plans to “sacrifice 26 irreplaceable trees” for new bike route

The cycle path forms part of National Cycle Network Route 1. It also connects travellers to the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, the railway station, and more. Although the first two thirds is segregated from traffic, the final third brings cyclists and pedestrians onto a narrow, barrier-less path adjacent to the A91 with motor vehicle drivers travelling at speeds of over 50mph.

Cole added that multiple people have tried to campaign for for improvements to this cycle path over the last decade to no avail. “The cycle path continues to degrade and traffic along the main road continues to increase, making cycling and walking between St Andrews and Guardbridge, the University of St Andrews Eden Campus, the railway station, more and more important,” she said.

Cycle lane along A91 between St Andrews and Guardbridge

The petition has also already been supported by Liberal Democrat councillors for St Andrews Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark, with the former presenting the petition to Fife Council next week.

Fife Today reports that an area committee report from Fife Council’s Head of Roads and Transportation John Mitchell acknowledged that “the cycle track does not meet modern design guidance”.

“The Council is aware that approximately one kilometre [of the cycleway] at Edenside does not meet modern design guidance for a shared pedestrian/cycle path beside a live carriageway,” the report said.

> Cyclists say they are being forced “into direct conflict with drivers” by holding up traffic or onto pavement with pedestrians, as petition calls on council to rethink “discriminatory, unsafe” decision to scrap cycle lane plans

Initial inspections of the A91 suggest that it would not be safe to widen the cycle path into the roadway space because of traffic speeds. That means it’s “highly likely” that the council will need access to private land to widen or realign the pathway.

“Access to private lands is almost certainly required for a long-term solution,” Mr Mitchell’s report said. “If access to the land to the north of the A91 became available, one option would be to provide a path through the private land, currently used for agricultural purposes and for equestrian use.”

The report continued: “Alternative solutions are harder to identify or could be extremely expensive. Nonetheless, land ownership opportunities are also being explored on the south side of the A91 as well.”

Mitchell said that private landowners have been identified and will soon be contacted by Roads and Transportation officers while the council starts the process of trying to obtain land to enable the path to be upgraded.

The petition has also received several comments from cyclists concerned about the cycle path. Teresa Griffin wrote: “I use this path for fitness and hesitate to recommend it for those with children or dogs because of the lack of barrier closer to Guardbridge and the overgrowth of brambles that make it difficult for passing. Please maintain this important asset!”

Andrea Habeshaw said: “I have led family rides along this path and event as a qualified Cycle Ride Leader I do not recommend leading people along this route. At the end you have to get off and walk in order to avoid children falling into the road or getting hit by cars at the crossing in Guardbridge.”

Ian Nicole added: “A section of this shared use path is not fit for purpose due to poor surface condition, particularly crossing driveways, and is too narrow while being immediately adjacent to a fast and very busy main road. Upgrade long overdue!”