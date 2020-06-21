Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Pensioner beaten up and robbed of e-bike in vicious attack

Police appeal following incident in Birmningham's Sheldon Country Park...
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jun 21, 2020 20:23
1

West Midlands Police have appealed for information after a pensioner was beaten up and robbed of his e-bike in a vicious attack at a park in Birmingham.

The 71-year-old man was attacked as he rode his bike through Sheldon Country Park, close to Birmingham International Airport in the east of the city.

The incident happened close to Church Road at around 12.15 pm last Monday 15 June.

According to officers, the cyclist was approached by three men and was pushed to the ground and punched before they made off with his bike.

The assailants were said to be aged in their 20s, and police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released pending further enquiries.

The victim received treatment in hospital for injuries to his face and was subsequently discharged.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “Anyone with any information can contact us, quoting crime number 20SH/137749R/20, via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight or call 101 any time.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sheldon Country Park
Birmingham
West Midlands Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments