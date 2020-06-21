Pensioner beaten up and robbed of e-bike in vicious attack

West Midlands Police have appealed for information after a pensioner was beaten up and robbed of his e-bike in a vicious attack at a park in Birmingham.

The 71-year-old man was attacked as he rode his bike through Sheldon Country Park, close to Birmingham International Airport in the east of the city.

The incident happened close to Church Road at around 12.15 pm last Monday 15 June.

According to officers, the cyclist was approached by three men and was pushed to the ground and punched before they made off with his bike.

The assailants were said to be aged in their 20s, and police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released pending further enquiries.

The victim received treatment in hospital for injuries to his face and was subsequently discharged.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: “Anyone with any information can contact us, quoting crime number 20SH/137749R/20, via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight or call 101 any time.

“Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”