Near Miss of the Day 827: Bus driver “bullies his way into a gap that was never there”.

We’d guess most people reading this have been on the receiving end of a similar close pass – one in which a bus driver simply has to get past a cyclist, and then squeezes them into the kerb. And we don’t need to tell you how scary it is to be to have been on the wrong end of one of these.

Paul, the road.cc reader who filmed the incident, told us: #The following footage happened to me about 7.20am on 21 September.

“You'll see the Vision bus bullying his way into a gap that was never there. As soon as oncoming traffic approached the driver just squeezed me into the kerb instead of backing off.

“I had to brake to avoid getting squashed, my camera is below my stem so my shoulder was right up against the side of the bus.

“I'm having run-ins all the time, that’s why I got the GoPro. Normally I’m swearing like a trooper because i can see what’s happening, on this bus one it was so tight I was just in concentration mode.

“I emailed Vision buses and had no reply over the following week so then reported it to Greater Manchester Police. I had the following reply within a day.

No further action was taken in relation to this matter as the Dashcam footage does not clearly show the registration number of the Bus.

“I’d sent them the attached picture of the number plate and questioned whether it was legal because it's set back behind a glass window and not clearly visible.”

Paul added: “Let’s hope the driver doesn't kill anyone soon.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling