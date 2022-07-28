Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 807: Driver comes out with “maniacal laugh” after pulling out on cyclist

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Surrey...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jul 28, 2022 15:40
Something a bit different in our Near Miss of the Day series today – a driver waiting to pull out of a side road and whose view of an approaching cyclist was blocked by a vehicle ahead of the rider, then realising his mistake after pulling out let out what was described as a “maniacal laugh.” 

The cackling car driver was encountered by road.cc reader Steve on a ride last weekend in Surrey’s affluent stockbroker belt, with the incident happening around 26 seconds into the video.

Steve told us: “I was cycling through Haslemere on Saturday when the driver of a white Nissan pulled out in front of me.

“The driver I was behind (who I'd also previously had to brake for) turned left and the Nissan driver failed to check that there was nothing following and pulled out in front of me.

“As he realised his mistake, rather than raising a hand to apologise, he let out a hilarious maniacal laugh!”

Sharp-eyed Steve added: “Note the registration number of the Nissan – EPO.”

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

