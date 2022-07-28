Near Miss of the Day 807: Driver comes out with “maniacal laugh” after pulling out on cyclist

Something a bit different in our Near Miss of the Day series today – a driver waiting to pull out of a side road and whose view of an approaching cyclist was blocked by a vehicle ahead of the rider, then realising his mistake after pulling out let out what was described as a “maniacal laugh.”

The cackling car driver was encountered by road.cc reader Steve on a ride last weekend in Surrey’s affluent stockbroker belt, with the incident happening around 26 seconds into the video.

Steve told us: “I was cycling through Haslemere on Saturday when the driver of a white Nissan pulled out in front of me.

“The driver I was behind (who I'd also previously had to brake for) turned left and the Nissan driver failed to check that there was nothing following and pulled out in front of me.

“As he realised his mistake, rather than raising a hand to apologise, he let out a hilarious maniacal laugh!”

Sharp-eyed Steve added: “Note the registration number of the Nissan – EPO.”

