Near Miss of the Day 759: SMIDSY driver nearly hits cyclist on roundabout

A ​classic type of close thing features in our Near Miss of the Day series – a SMIDSY (“Sorry mate, I didn’t see you”) driver who almost hit a cyclist on a roundabout – though thankfully the bike rider was alert to it.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by road.cc reader Ehe Life Cycle, who told us: “I was on Sefton Park Perimeter Road, Liverpool, out for a ride and approached the roundabout looking to take the third exit.

“I was going fairly slow, as it’s a small roundabout. The driver came out of what would be my second exit and drove straight through to back the way that I had approached from. Bike = red arrow, Car = blue,

“I’ve not reported it, as last time I did the police never even responded to me,” Ehe added.

