Near Miss of the Day 755: Cyclists have to brake as lorry driver pulls out on them

The latest video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows the moment a lorry driver pulled out on a group of cyclists, who luckily anticipated the dangerous manoeuvre and were able to scrub off some speed to avoid a crash.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Paul on Milton Common in Oxfordshire close to junction 7 of the M40.

Paul submitted the footage, which was shot at the start of March, to Thames Valley Police but six weeks on has heard nothing back from them.

He said that the lorry driver “pulled out with little consideration for our presence, despite the initial pause.

“Incidentally, it happened shortly after the unfortunate fatal incident with another HGV in Oxford days earlier,” Paul said, referring to the crash at the city’s Plain roundabout in which Dr Ling Felce lost her life.

He added that the “company was not searchable online for their comment,” (although the Didcot-based business does appear to have an Instagram account.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling